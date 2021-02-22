How cleaning up can earn you some extra cash

Clean Up Australia Day is fast approaching, and Rockhampton Regional Council is encouraging groups across the region to host a site and help keep the community beautiful.

“We are fortunate enough to live in a truly beautiful part of the world, and this is a wonderful opportunity to really pitch in as a community and help keep it that way,” Waste and Waste to Resource Implementation Councillor Shane Latcham said.

“The first 20 groups to register a clean-up site before Monday 1 March will receive a $25 Coles voucher to celebrate their efforts and host their own BBQ on the day.

“They’ll also receive a free landfill disposal voucher, and - for a little extra help on the day plus a fun photo opportunity - you can book in a visit with council’s waste collection truck and Recycling Hero.

“If you’re not sure where to host a site or have any questions, just get in touch with our waste and recycling team here at council and we can help you out.”

Fitzroy Basin Association is one of a number of organisations already registered to host a Clean Up Australia Day site. The group’s event is in the Rockhampton CBD on March 7.

FBA’s Community Participation officer Bethlea Bell encouraged locals to go along and lend a helping hand.

“This is a rewarding way to improve the cleanliness of our streets and enhance the health of the Fitzroy River – our local gateway to the Great Barrier Reef,” Ms Bell said.

Clean Up Australia Day is Sunday 7 March, 2021.

Head over to www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au to register your site.

Council will be in touch with the first 20 groups registered before Monday 1 March to arrange BBQ vouchers and site visit.

For any questions get in touch with Rockhampton Region Waste and Recycling by emailing rrwr@rrc.qld.gov.au.