Environment

How Clive is helping with fires

5th Jan 2020 10:12 AM
Queensland businessman Clive Palmer has donated the use of a private helicopter and its pilot for use in the ongoing bushfire disaster in southeast Australia.

The helicopter, which can carry seven people, is now at an airport outside Sydney, a press release from Mr Palmer said this morning.

What Clive Palmer's private jet did next

"This aircraft and highly trained pilot with former navy and army aviation experience is ready to assist with immediate evacuations, or in any capacity required,'' Mr Palmer said in a statement.

"Our Government should be taking greater leadership during this deadly bushfire crisis.''

Mr Palmer is encouraging other private aircraft owners to take similar action.

The United Australia Party head said he had also offered use of private boats for evacuations if necessary.

