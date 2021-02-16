How Queensland children are using phones for porn, TikTok

students using digital technology and phones in the classroom. 21st century Education concept

students using digital technology and phones in the classroom. 21st century Education concept

MOBILE phones in some Gold Coast public high schools are being used to record embarrassing Tik Tok videos of teachers and to hot spot laptops so teens can access pornographic content.

A parent, who did not want to be named, said at his daughter's high school kids were taking videos and photos of teachers and making them into Tik Toks "to take the p**s out of teachers".

"You wouldn't believe some of the stuff the kids get up to with their phones," he said.

Another parent said her daughter, in Year 7, had seen boys in her classroom looking up "anime (animation) porn" videos.

Students at most public high schools on the Gold Coast are allowed mobile phones during breaks, it’s believed most of them are using social media.

She said they sat at the back of the room and instead of using the school's Wi-Fi, they used their mobile phones to hot spot their laptops, to avoid detection by the school.

"I'm dead against mobile phones in schools, unless they're needed for health or other essential reasons," said the mother, who did not want to be identified.

"Kids just sit around at break time on their phones, it's ridiculous, they should be making actual connections with their peers, doing sport or other activities.

"As for using phones to help with school work, why can't they use their laptops? All of them come with cameras and if they need to look something up they have internet access."

The Queensland government allows state high schools to make their own mobile phone policies in collaboration with its community.

Kids at most public high schools are allowed mobile phones during breaks, most are on social media

The Tasmanian, West Australian and Victorian governments have banned mobile phones in all state schools, and NSW and South Australia have banned them at public primary schools.

Foxwell State Secondary College principal Kym Amor said her school's policy required students to secure phones in lockers from 8.45am-3pm.

"Our parents and students respectfully follow this policy, with the feedback being that the communication between students is much stronger and more positive, without the distraction of mobile phones," she said.

"Students and parents are satisfied that should any urgent communication need to occur during the school day, that procedures are in place to support this.

"Throughout our foundation year in 2020 and to date in 2021 we have not had to deal with significant breaches of this policy."

Palm Beach-Currumbin State High principal Christopher Capra said students in Years 7, 8, and 9 were banned from using mobile phones ­inside school grounds.

Book author Martine Oglethorpe with kids Louie, 10, Will, 16 and Alfie, 8. Martine's written a book about mobile phones and screen time called The Modern Parent. Picture: Nicki Connolly

"Senior students are allowed to use mobile phones for educational purposes during class time, and within the expectations outlined in the Student Code of Conduct at all other times," he said.

"Our senior students currently use their phones and the associated applications for a large range of learning purposes. As our school has been phasing out mobile phone use within the school grounds over time, the current policy is subject to yearly review with the school community."

Education Minister Grace Grace said her government's Anti-Cyberbullying Taskforce looked at the issue of mobile phones in schools in 2018 and recommended schools should have the autonomy to determine student access to mobile phones and other personal devices.

"To date this year, I haven't received any correspondence from stakeholders or community groups advocating for a widespread ban on devices in schools," she said.

emily.toxward@news.com.au

Originally published as How Coast children are using phones for porn, TikTok