How Coast mum overcame shock amputation to regain happiness

Paula Gowland and her family, having come through a long and difficult battle.

Legless is a crude depiction of someone who has imbibed far too much, something which Sunshine Coaster Paula Gowland often wishes was the reason for her affliction.

But after more than six years of pain and suffering and 758 days in hospital following a freak accident which eventually resulted in her left leg being amputated above the knee, the grandmother of two is as happy as any post-midnight party goer.

That joy however, has come at a cost. Not only did the affable Paula lose her leg, she and husband John also lost their home, and they lost their business.

"But we found a mountain of friends and received unbelievable support from a wonderful local community," Paula avowed.

"Along this journey I have encountered the lowest of lows and at times was on the verge of giving up. But so much human kindness and goodness, which came our way, would not allow me to do that.

"Those dark days may be a thing of the past, but memories of the generous support of so many people will never ever be lost on my family."

Paula's six-year horror story kicked off in the most innocuous way.

She was standing on her bed, hanging curtains, when she slipped and fell, breaking her leg in four places.

So severe was the injury that medicos presumed she had been in a motorcycle accident.

Paula spent the next three-and-a-half months in hospital, undergoing seven surgeries before doctors finally declared her lower leg damaged beyond repair.

An amputation beneath the knee was required to combat compartment syndrome, as the muscles in her leg had started to die.

But while the amputation may have saved her life because she was unknowingly suffering septicaemia at the time, it also caused a myriad of ongoing issues.

A donation from the Men of League Foundation covered a number of incidental expenses including Paula's first Osteointegration state-of-the-art surgery, which was necessary prior to the fitting of her first prosthetic leg.

However, an existing infection in the bone caused repeated issues and following 20 more surgeries and surgeons decided the remedy was to amputate above the knee.

The second Osteointegration surgery followed. The new prosthesis cost $100,000.

But despite a Sunshine Coast fundraising drive fittingly named 'Many Miles for Paula' raising just on $30,000, the family was unable to cover the shortfall, so a 'government-funded leg' was fitted.

That experience proved to be just another disaster.

The leg malfunctioned, causing Paula to fall and break her right ankle in two places, which necessitated another stint in hospital and she was confined to a wheelchair for another three months.

"That almost finished me. I didn't think things could get any worse and I was on the verge of giving up," she said.

Paula Gowland has bounced back from countless setbacks.

But in March of 2018 her new sensor-technology Genium prothesis was fitted and, according to Paula, "it's a new world".

"It mimics my other leg," she said.

"There isn't too much I can't do now. I work six days a week and am on my feet all day, but I feel no discomfort whatsoever."

And just as Paula has bounced back from her six years of hell, so has the family.

She and husband John rebuilt their cleaning business, sold it and are now operating the Sunshine Coast Art and Framing Gallery at Minyama.

They have also recently moved into their new house.

And, to add to the rebuilt life of Paula and her family, she now has the joy of two grandchildren - three-year-old Kaimana and Keanu (10 months) - and has set herself two new goals.

The first is to write a book on coping with change and the second is to climb prominent Sunshine Coast landmark, Mt Coolum.

How Men of League helped

At the time of her accident back in 2014, Paula was medical officer for the Kawana Dolphins under-7s.

Her husband John was the coach and son Ethan was a team member.

Paula says she doubts the family would have financially survived those early days had it not been for the generosity and support of the Men of League Foundation, through the Sunshine Coast committee.

The family struggled for almost 12 months until the largest grant awarded in Queensland by the Foundation enabled them to finally leave those early dark days behind.

"I don't know where we would be today had it not been for the generosity of the Men of League in particular, as well as other local sporting identities and individuals," said the Sunshine Coast mum-of-three.

"Men of League enabled me to focus on my rehab and not worry about paying the mounting medical bills. I was just so overwhelmed by the help we received, and the kindness."

The grant to Paula is a true reflection of the Men of League charter, which specifies assistance to 'those from all levels of the rugby league family who, for various reasons, have fallen on hard times'.

"I had no idea Men of League helped families, and in particular women. Like most other people possibly, I just assumed they were there to support ex-players who were in financial difficulty," she said.

"When the local Sunshine Coast committee came calling on us, it was like a gift from heaven."