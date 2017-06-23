How cops will hunt Stockland Rocky bomb threat caller

Shoppers wait for answers and to be allowed to their cars after Stockland Rockhampton went into lock down following a bomb threat.

ROCKHAMPTON Police have begun efforts to track down last night's anonymous bomb threat caller.

And while the "late teen, early adult” male who put CQ's largest shopping in chaos may have hung up, he's not going to be able to hide.

The 8.02pm call caused the mass evacuation of Stockland Rockhampton and a major police, fire and ambulance response.

Rockhampton Police CIB Detective Sergeant Scott Ingram today told media the caller was believed to be a young male.

The caller phoned JB HiFi at Stockland Rockhampton and told a staff member a bomb was in the store.

Centre management were told, authorities alerted and an evacuation ensued.

Det Sgt Ingram said the centre was cordoned off for more than two hours.

He said police would be following a series of lines of enquiry, including tracking the call with phone companies and reviewing CCTV footage.

Det Sgt Ingram said police would be able to locate the origins of where the call was made.

The scene outside Stockland Rockhampton after an evacuation. Frazer Pearce

"We are making enquiries with the phone companies right now,” Det Sgt Ingram said.

While the call may not lead directly to the offender, police have other avenues to follow.

If caught, the offender faces a possible spell in prison.

"We do take this very seriously,” Det Sgt Ingram said.

He said the police response was quick and involved general duty officers, detectives and specialist bomb squad officers, who had to be called in.

Det Sgt Ingram urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.