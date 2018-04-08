How council delivered $180m in major job-creating projects

Photos of the much-anticipated Yeppoon lagoon taken earlier this year show it full of water with tropical palms recently planted.

From the Mayor's Desk

BILL LUDWIG

I WOULD like to thank The Morning Bulletin for their invitation to provide a regular Mayor's Desk column to give an overview of major issues and projects from a Livingstone regional perspective.

Today I would like to touch on the importance of strategic partnerships between all levels of government and why it is vital for the region to maintain a focus on consolidating our long-term economic growth potential.

The best examples of strategic partnerships at work have been the joint commitments to major infrastructure projects and transport links. Projects like Panorama Drive, highway upgrades, provision of power and water infrastructure to Great Keppel Island, Scenic Highway reconstruction and upgrade at Statue Bay, and the recent Rookwood weir announcement will all be key catalysts in supporting and driving our region's economy.

There will also be major positive economic flow-on from state and federal funding towards parks, sporting and recreational facilities. These facilities, which our respective communities can share, will collectively raise the region's overall liveability index and significantly enhance our ability to attract private investment and retain a highly skilled workforce.

Over the past three years in Livingstone alone, joint infrastructure funding partnerships have already delivered an investment of close to $180 million in major job-creating projects.

These projects have ranged from major civic, recreation and tourism infrastructure like the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation, Emu Park Centenary of Anzac Precinct, and soon-to-be-completed Hartley Street Multi-sports facilities, to the progressive upgrading of our critical rural road and primary production transport networks across the shire.

Looking forward, there are also substantial opportunities for genuine collaboration between councils that could also realise significant cost-savings and synergies through shared service arrangements.

Working together smarter makes common sense and can deliver mutual benefits for our respective ratepayers, while collaboratively growing the regional economy.