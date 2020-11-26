How CQ aged care provider helps support staff

A ROCKHAMPTON social service agency has been named a finalist in the prestigious Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

CentacareCQ has this year reached the finals of the Prime Super Employer Excellence in Aged Care Award.

The agency employs 334 people to provide relief of suffering, stress, misfortune, disability, sickness and the effects of poverty.

Seventy-three per cent of its workforce provides aged care support.

CentacareCQ executive director Robert Sims was overjoyed the agency had received that acknowledgment from the judging panel.

CentacareCQ Executive Director Robert Sims. Picture: Tamara MacKenzie

“We put forward a submission outlining the very things we do in the workforce to keep staff engaged and support them in doing the valuable work they do in the community,” Mr Sims said.

“It was really good affirmation to hear what we are doing has been seen by others as also being good work.”

He said CentacareCQ had implemented a Support Worker Availability project, allowing workers to communicate what they could and coudln’t do in terms of flexible working hours.

He said staff received competency-based training to provide skills development and career progression opportunities.

He said CentacareCQ provided staff with a toolkit to support good mental wellbeing.

He said they also offered an Employee Assistance Program and held a conference yearly.

This year, CentacareCQ also piloted a Mindful Self-care and Resilience Program, which provided participants with strategies and skills to manage stress, avoid compassion fatigue and understand the impact on their own wellbeing if they didn’t develop good self-care strategies.

Mr Sims said winning the award would allow staff to appreciate the recognition for all the work they did.

“The leadership team in particular has put in a lot of time and effort into making the workplace the best it can be for staff doing what is a really difficult job,” he said.

He said it also highlighted the important role community care played in supporting the community.

“The work our support workers do allows thousands of people to continue to live in their own homes,” he said.

“It is really good to recognise the hard work they do.”

Winners will be announced at a free and live Online Awards Presentation on November 27.