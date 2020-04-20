How CQ businesses can tap into Rookwood projects

ROOKWOOD PLANS: This image released by Sunwater shows the design and orientation of Rookwood Weir.

ROOKWOOD PLANS: This image released by Sunwater shows the design and orientation of Rookwood Weir.

TODAY is the last day for businesses to register for an online presentation on major projects and procurement opportunities associated with Rookwood Weir.

The Resource Industry Media Connecting Industry online event is scheduled for tomorrow morning and will provide updates on Sunwater’s $400 million Rookwood Weir project and also information from the Queensland Coal Assessment Hub.

Presentations will be delivered by Rookwood Weir project delivery manager Eoin Grennan and Peter Donaghy who is the director of coal with the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Coal Assessment Hub.

The hub administers all coal mining permits including mining leases, mineral development licences, exploration permits and prospecting permits.

Mr Donaghy’s presentation will explain and pinpoint where current coal projects are at in Central and North Queensland, what up and coming coal projects are happening, as well as proposed coal projects.

The goal of these events is to give businesses opportunities to remain engaged and informed but most importantly connected to the people that work within the resource and construction sector.

Event Information.

SunWater (Rookwood Weir Project) & Coal Assessment Hub.

When: Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Time: 7.30am to 9.30am.

Presentation time: Start - 8am to 9am.

Please note: Online networking opportunities with other attendees from 7.30am to 8am and from 9am to 9.30am. Q&A after each presentation.

Registration process: Once you have completed your Eventbrite registration you’ll receive a conformation email with link and password to the event.

Cost: $30

Registration Link: Click here to register.