How CQ can cash in on Olympic bid

PRELIMINARY Olympic football games, pre-games training camps and torch relay events could be held in the Rockhampton region is 2032.

The 2032 Summer Olympics will shine the light on regional centres such as Rockhampton and Keppel, a Palaszczuk Government Olympics report released today shows.

The 2032 Taskforce Value Proposition Assessment has confirmed regions such as Rockhampton will have the opportunity to share in $10 billion worth of increased international visitor spending, jobs and business opportunities.

The report also confirmed the Games’ Organising Committee costs could be delivered at no cost to the state, taking into account an International Olympic Committee contribution of $2.5 billion as well as revenues such as ticket sales and sponsorships.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said significant benefits from the Games would disperse throughout regions such as Rockhampton over a two-decade ‘window of opportunity’.

Key opportunities for Rockhampton and Keppel outlined in the report include opportunities and the ability to showcase emerging industries, opportunities to attract international teams, training and events into the region well ahead of the Games and post Games.

The report also outlined Games time hosting opportunities such as football preliminaries and pre-Games training camps, torch relay and community events.

The Games would also provide a boost in international visitors and the ability to profile the destination to the world. There are also procurement and supply chain opportunities for local businesses and the chance to share in Games infrastructure and other events apart from just preliminaries and training.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was determined a Queensland Olympics must be inclusive of the whole state.

“Two things I have said from day one: the benefits of these games must outweigh the cost and everyone has to share the excitement and the pride,” Premier Palaszczuk said.

Mr O’Rourke said an international stage could attract new business to the region.

“The 2032 Games is so much more than a few weeks of sport – it will deliver benefits over a two-decade window and create around 130,000 jobs statewide,” he said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the Games would grow Queensland’s reputation as a world class events host, which would stimulate the attraction of events to Rockhampton pre and post Games.

“Queensland is a breeding ground for elite athletes – we’ve got perfect weather, the greatest lifestyle and world-class venues for athletes to train,” Ms Lauga said.

“Rockhampton could reap significant economic benefits from pre-Games training.”

The VPA found the International Olympic Committee’s ‘New Norm’ reforms and recent changes to the bidding process is an “immediate advantage that would not be repeated”.

Ms Lauga said the report confirmed Queensland was uniquely positioned to take advantage of the 2032 Summer Olympics.

“The International Olympic Committee has changed its process, reducing the cost of bidding for and hosting an Olympic Games. The changes are known as the ‘New Norm’,” she said.

“The Committee has committed to working with cities to ensure the Games are affordable, beneficial and sustainable.”