How CQ caterer avoided the wrath of shoppers

When Maggie Baikie prepared to do her weekly shop in Rockhampton last week, she was nervous.

A caterer by trade, her weekly shop normally takes the form of two trolleys, full to the brim.

On a normal day, it isn’t out of the ordinary for her to cop a few odd looks or snide comments from other shoppers.

Comments like ‘leave some for the rest of us’, are something Maggie has grown used to over the years.

However, with COVID-19 sending shoppers into a panic, she worried that such comments might escalate further.

“I just thought, I don’t want to go through this again,” she said.

So, she devised a plan to avoid it. Before leaving for supermarket Maggie wrote a sign which read ‘I am not panic buying, I am a caterer doing my normal shop’ and pinned it to her shirt.

It worked a treat.

With her disclaimer clearly visible, other shoppers not only refrained from rude remarks but also encouraged Maggie.

“People liked it. I got a lot of ‘good on you mate, good for you’,” she said.

“And I had a lot of photos taken.

“It put a grin on people’s faces.”

Maggie was glad to provide people with this small moment of relief, but like many others, her reality is less fun.

She and her husband Roger have had their business Tavistock Catering for 20 years but Maggie said the past few weeks had been like nothing they had ever experienced before.

“We have three big ­contracts and they’re all down the drain now,” she said.

“There’s just nothing, what do you do? What can you do? We just have to sit and ride it out and hope that after Easter and the school holidays things will have calmed down... but we don’t know.”