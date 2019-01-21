How CQ charities are dealing with donation bin dumping

GROWING PROBLEM: Overflowing charity bins are an issue for residents of Campbell St who say people going through the piles of donations create a mess on the street.

LOCAL charities have been forced to close donation collection points as overflowing bins continue to cause havoc for volunteers.

Overflowing charity bins are becoming common across Australia and local charities say Rockhampton is no exception.

Rockhampton residents have reported bins overflowing and people leaving donations outside full bins and stores.

Clothes and other goods left outside charity bins are often deemed contaminated due to rain, and taken to landfill, usually at the expense of the charity that owns the bin.

Lifeline Central Queensland business manager Belinda Bath said her organisation had to cut the number of donation bins due to them becoming overfilled or misused.

"The Campbell St site is the only external donation point we have now, because we're trying to reduce them to stop this from happening,” Ms Bath said.

"It can be very discouraging when a donation bin looks like a dump site.”

Ms Bath said the summer holidays were a particularly bad time for overflowing charity bins and she also noticed what she called "irresponsible donating”.

"It only takes one person to leave something outside the bin and then it's human nature to follow,” she said.

"They're on the assumption the bin is full but often, it's not,”

She said messy bin sites also encouraged pilfering, which only increasd the mess.

"The bins tend to get messy because people pilfer though them,” she said.

"Now we are encouraging people to come into the op-shops during work hours rather than leaving their donations outside the bins.”

Charmaine Tolhurst, retail operations manager for St Vincent's de Paul in Rockhampton, said Vinnies are also taking steps to have donations made in-store rather than at overflowing donations bins.

The Vinnies store in Glenmore Shopping Village operates seven days a week to encourage in-store donations and stop irresponsible donating.

"Being opened seven days days a week, people can come to the store and have their donations processed straight away,” Ms Tolhurst said.

"Around Christmas, we are always prepared to get a lot of donations.

"We try and make it a priority to keep on top of our collection points.”

Charity providers such as Vinnies also face the challenge of rubbish being put in their bins.

"Rubbish in our bins is a constant battle for us,” Ms Tolhurst said.

"A general rule of thumb is 'if it's good enough for a friend, it's great for Vinnies'.”

Ms Tolhurst said the contaminated clothes left outside charity bins could become a burden on the organisation's wallet and volunteers.

"We have to pay for our waste costs and we'd much rather be able to give that to the community,” she said.

Lifeline and Vinnies have reported an increase in furniture being left next to charity bins, which has prompted both organisations to offer free furniture pick-up services for those looking to donate.

Lifeline's furniture service operates from Monday to Friday and can be contacted on 49307322.