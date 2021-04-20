How CQ community groups can receive a share in $120k

A Central Queensland swimming club was one of many groups across the region to benefit from a share of $120,000 as part of Westfund’s community grants program. Picture: Sarah Reed

Central Queensland community groups, clubs and organisations can apply for a share in $120,000 to enhance their facilities, programs or events.

Westfund Health Insurance has launched its annual Community Grants Program, giving eligible groups the chance to apply for grants of up to $2500 or for a defibrillator unit.

Westfund CEO Mark Genovese said the program was one way the business could support the many communities in which it operated.

“We’re always proud of the ties we have with our members and the community of Central Queensland,” he said.

“One of our underlying responsibilities is to give back to the many communities we serve and our grants program is one off the ways we can provide this support.”

In its third year, the program has helped dozens of community organisations across Central Queensland with funding events, and providing access to valuable defibrillator equipment.

Organisations that have already benefited across the region include Yumba Bimbi Support Services, Emerald and District Social Development Association, Riding for the Disabled, Oasis Life Lounge, Highlanders Swimming Club and Gymnastics Moranbah.

“Each of these organisations were able to show that their activities improved and enhanced the local community via the delivery of a service or program catered to community need,” Mr Genovese said.

The program is built on a foundation of three pillars, which include Family and Community, Health and Wellbeing and Fit for Life.

Applications are now being accepted for Round One of the 2021 program, with the deadline on May 13.

Click here to apply online, or for more information about eligibility criteria.

