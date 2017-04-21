27°
News

How CQ man became mining giant's $44 million secret

Emily Smith
| 21st Apr 2017 9:20 AM
Rio Tinto's Hail Creek Mine. Photo Contributed
Rio Tinto's Hail Creek Mine. Photo Contributed Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LEONARD Gould is on track to make his boss $44million.

The Hail Creek Mine control system engineer came up with a computer code that makes sure the coal handling and preparation plant at the mine site runs at maximum efficiency all the time.

After first coming up with the idea in 2012, it's now working so well mine owner Rio Tinto is likely to secure a $44m windfall, which required no upfront investment costs at all.

Leonard Gould
Leonard Gould

In fact, the 38-year-old came up with much of it during his spare time.

"When you live away from home there's not too much to do at site sometimes," Mr Gould said. "So at times I'll log into things at night."

The code basically monitors all the inputs going into the coal handling and preparation plant, and makes adjustments, to ensure it is being operated as efficiently as possible.

Previously, the system would overload if it was fed coal too quickly, which would then impact the coal's quality or even cause the plant to shut down.

"After looking at it continuously I saw there was an opportunity to design a type of code that can dynamically monitor multiple variables and then it continually alters the plants feed rates," Mr Gould said.

"That's the basic idea about it, that it dynamically monitors those multiple variables and then adjusts the feed rate."

He first started toying with the idea in 2012.

But as trials were not very successful it was put on the back-burner.

When the mining industry hit "a bit of a lull" Mr Gould said his general manager started looking for some "out there" ideas, and he returned to the code.

After reconstructing it, making it more robust and "adding some more bells and whistles" it was trialled for nearly a year, before Mr Gould calculated it had the potential to make the company "big dollar values".

"I took it to my leaders to show those dollar values," he said. "So we went ahead and actually turned the code on. Instantly we saw a change."

The technology has now been taken down to use at Rio Tinto's Hunter Valley mine, where it's expected to continue bringing results.

Mr Gould said he was continuing to work on smaller projects for the company now, but nothing of quite the same scale. During his seven and a half years in the Rio Tinto job, Mr Gould said he's come up with a number of different ideas through the plant.

"This is just one of those ones that actually got some attention on a larger scale," he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  coal coal handling computer code editors picks hail creek mine leonard gould mackay mining resources rio tinto

Dream bar and cafe opening at iconic Rocky CBD location

Dream bar and cafe opening at iconic Rocky CBD location

WELL-KNOWN family open Rockhampton CBD restaurant that is years in the making.

Boyfriend takes teen lover on a stealing spree

Kiara Skie Mcghee and Joshua Aubrey David Macey

CENTRAL Queensland teen warned her man is leading her astray.

Rocky landlord evicts migrant family with bizarre habits

HIGH AND DRY: Kieran, Kate and Kruz Howard have been left out of pocket after Sri Lankan migrants damaged their rental property.

THESE Rockhampton landlords have been through a nightmare scenario.

PHOTOS: Woman 'run over' by car found in gutter outside Rocky pub

RUN OVER: A car has allegedly run over a woman outside the Brunswick Hotel.

A CAR has run over a woman outside a popular Rockhampton pub.

Local Partners

Linda and Leonie build the breast support group

Local Breast Cancer National Australia Community Liaison Officers, Leonie Moore and Linda Gibson joined over 200 breast cancer survivors from around Australia.

Rocky landlord evicts migrant family with bizarre habits

HIGH AND DRY: Kieran, Kate and Kruz Howard have been left out of pocket after Sri Lankan migrants damaged their rental property.

THESE Rockhampton landlords have been through a nightmare scenario.

72 hours of things you can't miss in Rockhampton

Author Anna Daniels will launch her first novel, Girl in Between, next week. She will be in Rockhampton this weekend to talk about the inspiration behind the book and to detail which areas of Rockhampton feature in it.

THREE days of things you absolutely need to do in Rockhampton.

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Inspiring story of refugee doctor and wounded soldier

AS AUSTRALIA prepares to commemorate another Anzac Day, the story of two men who know the devastating impact of war all too well will air on the SBS.

Nimbin 'fires up' over MardiGrass

WHERE THERE'S SMOKE: Nimbin celebrates the 4:20 date in the lead up to MardiGrass.

"We thought we would get an apology ... we were right for 25 years"

Dame Julie Andrews teaches poise, grace

MY FAIR LADY: Toowoomba theatre actress Georgina Hopson is an understudy for the lead role of Eliza Doolittle in Dame Julie Andrews' My Fair Lady.

Toowoomba's Georgina Hopson takes to the stage in My Fair Lady

Megan Gale makes playful baby announcement

Megan Gale has announced she is pregnant again.

'There's a bun in my oven': Megan Gale announces she's pregnant

Classic Monkey Magic gets live action makeover

Pigsy is Josh Thomson, Monkey is Chai Hansen, Tripitaka is Luciane Buchanan and Sandy is Emilie Cocquerel in The Legend of Monkey.

ABC, Netflix and TVNZ team up to bring back Monkey Magic

Movie review: Wedding comedy Table 19 fails to deliver

Lisa Kudrow, Craig Robinson, June Squibb, Stephen Merchant, Anna Kendrick and Tony Revolori in a scene from the movie Table 19.

A few great one-off scenes almost rescue this comedy

How Logies producers will avoid Oscars-style stuff-up

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture, Moonlight as host Jimmy Kimmel look on at the Oscars in February.

Nine's strict plan to avoid Oscars blunder

3 BAY POWERED SHED! BORE! 4047m2 LOT! SOLAR PANELS! 4 BEDS &amp; 2 BATHS. $420,000

651 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 2 3 $399,000 NEW...

If you are looking for a home with a difference that captures an easy going rural lifestyle blended with a tropical retreat, close to the city, then look no...

This is Tranquil Living in The Sanctuary Estate&#39;

10 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $535,000

This beautiful 4 bedroom home is located in the secluded and popular Sanctuary Estate' which is tucked away at the end of German Street Norman Gardens. Breezes...

Fantastic Investment Opportunity

1 and 2/15 Wright Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $379,000

This is your chance to secure the ideal investment property, with great returns and long term tenants, situated in one of Rockhampton's most popular suburbs.

FOR SALE / FOR LEASE GROUND LEVEL CBD OFFICE WITH SECURE CARPARK

4/160 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial andbull; Popular building, prime location andbull; 64m2 floor area andbull; Reception and ... $210,000 + GST...

andbull; Popular building, prime location andbull; 64m2 floor area andbull; Reception and Waiting Room andbull; 2 x Offices andbull; Staff Room and...

Massive Family Home Looking to Expand?

14 Felhaber Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $479,000

This impressive home will accommodate your growing family complete with extra living areas and an inground pool. A must to inspect the features are too many to...

MASSIVE SHED &amp; 4 + BEDROOMS!

12 Ranger Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 1 4 $239,000 NEG

HOT POTATO - HOT POTATO !!! WOW What a little beauty! This Gracemere home has it all. Firstly, how can you go past the MASSIVE 12m x 6m powered shed. Perfect for...

PRIME POSITION - BIG VALUE!

160 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $292,000

THIS IS a GENUINE and IMMEDIATE OPPORTUNITY to purchase into Rockhampton's MOST HIGHLY regarded Suburb! - SAVE MONEY on fuel and walk the Kids to School ...

House + Land = Great Value!

130 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $478,500

More BANG for your BUCK... Want spectacular views and an amazing home to match it all under $480,000 there’s no reason to keep looking now... we have found it for...

Quality Built Lowset Brick in Prime Location

4 Ferndale Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Make no mistake this property is on the market to sell. Positioned in a family friendly cul-de-sac with only three other homes you will not be disappointed. ...

Amazing Opportunity and Even Better Value!

19 Harris Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Poised in the ultimate location in the Harris Crescent encircle is where you will find this awe inspiring and much loved family home. Endless thought and detail...

Rocky home owners waiting to pounce once major project approved

South Gladstone for Real Estate.

HOME owners holding until major project brings property price boost.

Local buyer snaps up massive Rocky warehouse

68 Hollingsworth St, Rockhampton sold to a local owner-occupier for $815,000 +GST.

COMPANY sells huge Rocky warehouse for a fortune.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!