Staff at the Outwest Container Exchange at Longreach, Carolyn Carr (left), Jamie Worland and Michael Lloyd.
How CQ residents have collected $5m by recycling

Darryn Nufer
2nd Feb 2021 2:00 PM
There are some smart people in the Central Queensland towns of Blackwater, Emerald, Blackall, Barcaldine, Longreach, Winton and surrounding areas.

Collectively they have now claimed more $5 million in refunds through the Containers for Change recycling scheme.

In the process these residents have also shown their commitment to preserving their natural environment by recycling more than 50 million containers.

The Containers for Change scheme returns 10 cents for every eligible beverage container exchanged at registered Container Refund Points (CRPs) across Queensland.

The scheme has now accepted more than 3 billion containers for refund since it began in late 2018 and contributed to a 54 per cent decrease in beverage container litter in the environment.

Ken Noye is the chief executive of Container Exchange, the not-for-profit organisation

that administers the Containers for Change scheme.

He said recycling beverage containers was a job for everyone, and that CQ residents were showing they were willing to play their part.

“Over $5 million has now been returned to local residents, charities, community groups and businesses in these areas of Central Queensland through the Containers for Change scheme,” said Mr Noye.

“This has been driven by an encouraging number of returned containers, but the work to preserve the natural beauty of our state must continue and I encourage residents to keep up the good work.

“An ambitious target has been set to recycle 85 per cent of all beverage containers

sold each year in Queensland by July 2022.

“It is everyone’s job to get behind that scheme by ensuring their containers are disposed of correctly – either by being returned for refund at one of our CRPs, or by going in a council-provided yellow-top bin if you have one available.”

The 50 million containers from CQ have been returned at the following CRPs:

  • Winton Container Exchange
  • Outwest Container Exchange – Longreach
  • True Value Barcaldine
  • True Value Blackall
  • Return-It Emerald
  • Central Queensland Container Refund - Springsure
  • Central Queensland Container Refund - Capella
  • Central Queensland Container Refund - Blackwater
  • Golden Mount Store – Duaringa Hotel

For more information on Containers for Change, go to www.containersforchange.com.au/

