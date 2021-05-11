How CQ service is raising awareness of domestic violence

Acting Sergeant Melissa Winslade, Helem Yumba counsellor Bernadette Anderson and Acting Inspector Ben Wiltshire at Helem Yumba CQ Healing Centre on Tuesday, May 11. Picture: Aden Stokes

With domestic and family violence on the rise in Queensland, a Rockhampton counsellor is calling on everyone in the community to play their part in tackling the issue.

Each May in Queensland is Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month, which aims to raise community awareness of domestic and family violence.

According to Queensland Courts' domestic and family violence statistics, domestic violence applications were up 13.3 per cent in the last year in Rockhampton, with contravention of domestic violence order charges down only 4.2 per cent.

Counsellor at Helem Yumba CQ Healing Centre Bernadette Anderson said to raise awareness during the month, the healing centre would encourage members of the community to research and look at ways to help support their families.

Helem Yumba is a Healing Centre in Rockhampton that provides a range of therapeutic supports to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who are dealing with domestic and family violence.

"We support people to gain knowledge and skills around best managing violence in their homes," Ms Anderson said.

"We are constantly getting out the message, attending all those important meetings in the sector, as well as advocating for victims and working with the perpetrators. Our service covers both angles."

She said referral rates at the healing centre had consistently maintained a level where they were constantly busy.

She said during the COVID-19 pandemic referrals had increased.

However, she said when their team would reach out to people via phone, people were answering.

When talking about domestic and family violence in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and families, she said there were "multiple layers of dysfunction".

"Dysfunction began a long time ago and we are supporting that through our healing journeys," she said.

"Once a relationship becomes dysfunctional and you add factors such as alcohol and other drugs, that just inflames the pain.

"It's important we continue to seek out help, and we continue to want to survive and live and grow as a community, as well as for individuals."

She said raising community awareness of domestic and family violence was important because it meant the survival of her people.

"We are a minority on a land where we were here first," she said.

"We have to maintain our culture, our lives, our livelihood, our young people, our elders - it is a family focus."

She said reaching out for help was the first and hardest step.

"I always say to individuals and families that come through Helem Yumba that it is the most important step and past that initial pain barrier," she said.

"It's okay to reach out for help because there are experts and people that have worked in this sector, not just at Helem Yumba, but out across the whole sector."

Acting Inspector Ben Wiltshire said the domestic and family violence statistics in Queensland were "shocking" and not changing.

"One woman a week is being killed by their partner or ex-partner," Acting Inspector Wiltshire said.

"One in four women are suffering, or have suffered, some sort of abuse from a current partner or ex-partner.

"We all play a part in countering domestic violence.

"If you are a victim of domestic violence we can help, our partners can help, reach out and we can help you.

"If you witness domestic violence or know of domestic violence, you play a part as well.

"You can make a phone call that can save a life.

"Lastly, if you are a perpetrator of domestic violence, there are no excuses. But we can help you as well. Reach out, get help, and change things.

"We all play a part in preventing domestic violence."

Acting Sergeant Melissa Winslade said domestic and family violence was on the rise in Rockhampton, Queensland, and Australia.

Acting Sergeant Winslade said domestic and family violence could be reported anonymously through Policelink or by calling Triple-0 in an emergency.

"People that are scared to come forward can call anonymously and we will come and investigate the incident," she said.

"You can use the Policelink website if you're in a situation where you are unable to call or attend your local police station.

"With the statistics rising it is concerning and that's why in May we are here to raise awareness regarding domestic and family violence and encouraging everyone to play a part."

Helem Yumba CQ Healing Centre is open Monday to Friday, between 8.30am to 4.30pm, at 14 Fitzroy Street, Rockhampton.

For more information, go to www.cqhealing.com.au.

To report domestic and family violence to police via Policelink, go to www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.