CQ bushfire recovery to be improved with $150K News grant

Graphic vision from the front line of a raging fire west of Yeppoon last year.

EMERGENCY escape routes and better access to water sources during raging bushfires are soon to be improved across the Capricorn Coast under a renewed funding boost by News Corp Australia.

Following last year's bushfires which decimated parts of Livingstone Shire, local forums determined a number of improvements which held the power to save both countless lives and local land.

In response, the global media giant today announced another sizeable donation to the tune of $150,000 - in a move that is hoped will see Central Queenslanders better prepared to combat bushfires and subsequent recovery.

Under the Landcare Australia project by Capricorn Catchments, residents will now see a keen focus on the development of on-ground action, such as erosion control measures, across local fire trails and burnt areas.

Emergency response crews closed a Capricorn Rd during last year’s bushfires.

The emphasis on ground-level property recovery and preparedness will also reportedly encourage a more resilient community and environment for future generations facing the same issue.

Revegetation and restoration of the environment also prove crucial, with Yeppoon-based youth group GenYadaba set to be engaged as part of a plant and wildlife monitoring initiative across burnt-out areas.

Through use of cameras and humane traps, it is hoped the youths - many of whom are indigenous - become better educated on the animals which rely on the habitat they will be restoring.

Capricornia Catchments Project Officer and Board Member of Queensland Water and Land Carer Shelly McArdle welcomed news of the donation, saying it was necessary to assist in rebounding.

Capricornia Catchments Project Officer Shelly McArdle welcomes the news of News Corp Australia's sizeable donation.

"What is exciting about this project is that it will have a component of Wellbeing, this is such an important part of disaster recovery because we cannot expect people who have suffered so many challenges to be strong enough to do what needs to be done to recover in a practical sense," Ms McArdle said.

"Recovery needs to be twofold; we need to be developing initiatives that take care of both people and place. This is how we will connect, strengthen and heal people and the environment together."

This latest significant injection comes off the back of News Corp Australia's initial $5 million contribution this past January in immediate response to the devastating 2019/20 summer season.

Fire breaks out near Hidden Valley Rd, Yeppoon last November.

It is among a series of donations dispersed nationally to other services including Currumbin Wildlife Hospital Foundation and Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland and Tasmania's Lachlan Fire Station.

News Corp Australia's Community Ambassador Penny Fowler revealed investing in rural and regional recovery would continue to be a priority.

"We are pleased to continue our support of rural and regional Australia, in particular, bushfire-affected areas in Queensland and Tasmania who have been through one of the toughest years on record," she said.

"We are also delighted to support Landcare Australia who has been on the ground working with communities for 30 years. These projects will go a long way towards restoring habitats and assisting in the mental wellness of communities still struggling with the events of the year."