How CQUni made Quinn’s Year 12 stress free

Toolooa State High School year 12 student Quinn Brennan was guaranteed admission to study at CQ University in 2021 through the Principal's Recommendation Scheme.

TOOLOOA State High School’s Quinn Brennan is one of tens of thousands of Year 12 students across the nation who finished school last week and are looking forward to the future with optimism and hope.

But unlike many other students, Quinn’s immediate future studying engineering is secured as she has guaranteed university admission through CQUniversity’s Principal’s Recommendation Scheme PRS.

Rather than relying on her Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR), the PRS accepted Toolooa State High School’s principal Justin Harrison’s recommendation.

As many other TSHS Year 12 graduates wait another fortnight for their ATAR, Quinn said the PRS eased exam stress.

“Knowing I had a guaranteed place at university took the pressure off me while I was sitting exams,” Quinn said.

“It allowed me to focus on what was important such as my schoolwork and gave me the opportunity to relax and enjoy some down time.

“I am pleased that I know what my future path looks like.”

A Gladstone local, Quinn has been accepted into CQUniversity’s Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) and Diploma of Professional Practice (Co-op Engineering).

She is excited about relocating to Rockhampton to study.

“I have lived in Gladstone all of my life although I often go to Rockhampton for shopping and social activities and I am very excited about what next year will bring,” she said.

“I am excited to take on the challenges, demands and requirements of the Bachelor of Engineering and am looking forward to all the possibilities it may bring.”

Originating from the aboriginal name Tuluwa, TSHS was established in 1981 with 11 teachers and almost 200 Year 8 students.

Now TSHS has more than 1000 students, about 80 teachers, and has grown dramatically in size to offer students outstanding opportunities in academic and sporting excellence, utilising the latest in technology and educational methods.

Exciting opportunities at TSHS include; The Arts – music, instrumental music, visual arts, dance and drama, Technology – digital solutions, design solutions, manual arts, home economics. a STEM Squad, Opti-MINDs, Sports – inter-school sports, Port Curtis and Capricornia trials, lunch time sports, and Structured lunch break options including Lego, sports, social/emotional groups.

For 2021 CQUniversity has admitted over 350 PRS applications for entry, with more still being processed.

PRS applications close on Tuesday December 1.

