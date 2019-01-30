How did Johanna prepare for the start of schooling life?

FIVE year-old Johanna Hempseed was ready for her first day of school during the holidays.

Excited about new opportunities coming her way, the Central Queensland student was eager to learn plenty and experience new adventures as she walked through the front gate at the Rockhampton Grammar School yesterday.

In the lead-up to Year One, school preparations had gone smoothly for Johanna's parents.

And this time around, her mother Danielle Hempseed learnt things could be harder to find - from car spaces to stationery items.

"We learnt last year when we were getting Johanna ready for Prep not to leave everything to the last minute,” Mrs Hempseed said.

And it proved to be an exciting process for Johanna (at least after she laid eyes on her school uniform).

After wearing a sports outfit in Prep, young Johanna was thrilled to be able to wear a dress this year.

"The hardest thing was stopping her from wearing her school uniform around the house for the holidays,” Mrs Hempseed said.

Her mum described young Johanna as very lively and active, with a big personality sure to brighten the classroom.

"She's really funny and upbeat, loves everything - she's excited about life and is ready to go to school and learn as much as she can,” Mrs Hempseed said.

One worry young Johanna did have was not knowing how to get around the campus.

However, this concern was dissolved after her teacher invited Johanna and her parents to have a look at the classroom for an orientation session.

"That put her mind at ease but mainly she's excited to see her friends and learning to read and write,” Mrs Hempseed said.

Though she has no siblings, it's another comfort for Johanna knowing her cousin would attend the same school.

Her older cousin, who's in grade three, has always looked after Johanna - and school would be no exception.

The two students are both set to travel on the same school bus run, which will allow them to look out for one another, and probably bring them even closer together.

And when it comes to her hobbies, Johanna is willing to give anything a try - even musical theatre.

The Hempseed family live near Keppel Sands so you'll most probably find the youngster swimming.

Johanna will turn six years old in May.

Find more Back to School photos on page 14.