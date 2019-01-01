How did NYE celebrations unravel in the Rocky region?

THOUSANDS of revellers flooded Rockhampton's night-club precinct to ring in the new year with police praising overall behaviour of the crowds across the district with the exception of one out-of-control party.

The private party in Brosnan Cres, Parkhurst was declared an "out of control party” event, with several arrests made for public nuisance, assault and obstructing police.

In the city's CBD, big crowds flocked to the various venues with reports of long queues to get into some bars.

The Great Western Hotel was also packed with close to 1800 people for the third and final night of Rockin Rocky, which featured the Xtreme Bulls Australia event (see story page 32).

At one stage it seemed the entire crowd was on the dancefloor for Nutbush City Limits.

Great Western general manager and part-owner Denis Cox said it was a great night and the big crowd was well behaved.

"Everyone was in a really festive mood and there was a great atmosphere,” he said.

Among the establishments doing a roaring trade was Rocky Kebab & Cafe in East St, where more than 7000 transactions were recorded as patrons chowed down on the classic late-night favourite.

Meanwhile, Yeppoon eyewitnesses said the crowds at The Strand Hotel were "nowhere near as busy as Boxing Day night”.

They said there was a good vibe at the hotel, with a queue at the bar on a night that attracted people of all ages to take in the party atmosphere.

While eyewitnesses saw a man king-hit in Yeppoon's CBD during the celebrations, police could not provide details on the incident.

Queensland Police were pleased with the overall behaviour of the crowds across the region.

Twelve drivers were arrested for drink driving while three tested positive during roadside drug tests.

Meanwhile, five people were charged with public nuisance and three for obstructing police.

Paramedics attended six assault cases in the Rockhampton region which included one in Biloela plus one at Gladstone; but the spokesman said the victims weren't in an unconscious state.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were kept busy with a lot of jobs during the night around the region, with extra crews on board to cope with the workload.

He said crews also attended a number of overdoses and trauma cases.