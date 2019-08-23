Menu
MAJOR MILESTONE: Raymond Young OAM (seated centre front) past Vice-President and Director of Queensland Justices Association (QJA), and Lance Watson (seated right front), (Chair and trainer of the Rockhampton Branch.
MAJOR MILESTONE: Raymond Young OAM (seated centre front) past Vice-President and Director of Queensland Justices Association (QJA), and Lance Watson (seated right front), (Chair and trainer of the Rockhampton Branch.
How did QJA celebrate its 100th anniversary?

23rd Aug 2019 6:00 AM
RAYMOND Young OAM, past vice-president and director of Queensland Justices Association, and Lance Watson, chair and trainer of the Rockhampton branch, presented celebratory centennial pins to members and volunteers from the signing centres on the Capricorn Coast, who accepted the invitation to attend, which marked 100 years since the formation of the QJA.

The QJA provides a network of support to Justices of the Peace and commissioners for declarations, who are dedicated to providing best-practice services to the community.

The first local firm of solicitors was established in 1864, the first supreme court house was built in Rockhampton in 1887 and in 1895 Rockhampton had the first permanent appointment of a supreme court judge outside of Brisbane.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

