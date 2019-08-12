How did Rocky teen Lachlan win a recording session?

Rockhampton Grammar School Year 12 student Lachlan Moulds won the Score IT! Plus student category, for music composition, at the Queensland Music Festival.

HE'S landed a recording session, now Lachlan Moulds has established himself as one of the state's rising talents in music composition.

The Year 12 student from Rockhampton Grammar School won the Score IT! Plus category in the annual Queensland Music Festival awards in Brisbane on July 25.

Lachlan was given an extra composition workshop, a recording session, and his winning score was performed at the awards ceremony by Queensland Conservatorium students.

He placed fourth in last year's awards where he composed a piece of music to accompany a short film provided to him.

For this entry this year, he was judged by award-winning screen composer and orchestrator Cameron Patrick and festival artistic director Katie Noonan.

"The film that I composed for was entitled Caught and followed the unlikely friendship of two boys, much to the horror of one of their mothers,” he said.

"When I first sat down to watch the film I let it run through so I could get a clear idea of the story.

"After that I watched it through for a second time to see what emotions the score has to portray.”

He said he then created themes and motifs.

Lachlan was confident his entry conveyed the emotion of the score, and said his award win showed his development in film composition.

"For me, after entering for a few years and winning this year, it shows that my music has developed to the high standards set by the past finalists, most of whom are now studying composition at a tertiary level,” he said.

"Next year, I am looking at studying composition at university as well as beginning to sell and find part-time work within the music composition industry.”

All of the Score IT! finalists attended composition workshops and master classes conducted by senior lecturers and practitioners from the Conservatorium at Griffith University.

They also spent half a day at a workshop with top video and digital school, the Queensland School of Film and Television.