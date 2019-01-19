How did Taylor Henderson spend his last night in Rocky?

AUSSIE SUPERSTAR: Let to right: Sarah Isaac, Sarah Fox, Taylor Henderson, Alyce Hall and Sean Fox.

What has made the cut for this week's Fox Files? Look below to find out!

LAST Friday night, I had the privilege to get to know talented Australian musician Taylor Henderson.

Henderson performed in Rocky alongside keyboardist Josh Needham as they trek around the country on Taylor's Love Somebody Tour.

This experience began when I accompanied my sister, Sarah, and our friends to Henderson's meet and greet sound check session at Headricks Lane in Rockhampton.

AUSSIE SUPERSTAR: Last Friday, I had the privilege to get to know talented Australian musician, Taylor Henderson when he performed at Headricks Lane in Rockhampton. Contributed

Everyone shared in the laughter as we heard stories recounted by the musicians.

Following the meet and greet, anticipation then built up to what was an amazing show by the Borrow My Heart hit-maker, and then afterwards we met both Taylor and Josh at the Giddy Goat. It must be said, the boys brought some great southern dance moves to the dancefloor.

Sadly, it came time to say goodbye to our new mates around 1am.

But we'll never forget how the boys made this Friday night one to remember.

Caught out

QUEENSLAND Greens senator Larissa Waters visited Rockhampton this week with one incorrect detail promoting her visit not lost on CQ senator Matt Canavan.

The Greens senator Larissa Waters addresses the party faithful in Rockhampton. Christine McKee

He took to social media to say: "Hey Larissa Waters - glad to see you've found Queensland doesn't stop at Gympie but if you're hosting an event in Rockhampton, probably best not to use a stock photo of Bundaberg.”

The Bill bus

AFTER Prime Minister's Scott Morrison's blue "ScoMo Express” bus, dubbed by some media as the "ghost bus”, visited Rocky in November - now it's Labor's turn.

READ: Shorten among top 10 political moments of 2018 in CQ

Labor Leader Bill Shorten's red "Bill bus” was expected to roll into Rocky early next week as one of 16 planned stops on the 1400km journey.

Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten is seen during the launch of his "Queensland Jobs Not Cuts" bus tour in Beenleigh, south of Brisbane, Thursday, January 17, 2019. Mr Shorten will visit a number of marginal seats in the state in the coming days. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING DAN PELED

He will appear at Yeppoon Town Hall on Tuesday.

Hopefully he's bringing some goodies with him.

Goodbye, Rozzi's

IT WAS announced this week the region would be saying goodbye to Rozzi's Italian eatery at Stockland Rockhampton.

After serving the community from The Terrace for the past two years, the restaurant closed its doors after dinner on Wednesday and thanked customers on Facebook.

Rozzi's Italian Canteen was located at Stockland Rockhampton's The Terrace. Mike Curtain Photography

As a parting offer, they provided a $10 pizza deal on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Sayin' g'day

SWEDISH tourists stopped by Doblo's Farmers Markets in Rockhampton this week.

On the business's Facebook page, it showed three Swedish women had popped by to check out the produce.

Swedish tourists visiting the region popped by Doblo's Farmers Markets. Contributed

"We continue to put CQ on the tourism map,” it said.

READ: Doblo's commitment to making agriculture a priority

"Customers from as far as Sweden say our farmers markets are affordable for everyone.”

Cranno's expands

THE second Cranston's Pies store has opened this week on Albert St in Rockhampton's south side.

What a coincidence

JAMES Lindlay wrote in to us to share his experience last Friday when he ran into a German couple twice on the same day.

A volunteer at the Tropic of Capricorn Spire Tourist Information Centre, Mr Lindlay helped a German couple, Julia Schaffer and Lemy Lehmeyer.

When he ran into them at the Great Western Hotel later that night to watch the bull-riding entertainment, they invited him to join them.

From left to right: Lemy Lehmeyer, Steffi Metzger, the General Manager Denis Cox, Annette Kaul, Julia Schaffer. Contributed

Denis Cox told them there were also two young German women at a nearby table.

All four German citizens were united and excited to meet fellow country people.