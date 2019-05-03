How did young Koen help one homeless man in Yeppoon?

WELCOME to this week's edition of The Fox Files where you'll find the hottest gossip around the region.

But first, see below our top story with a powerful underlying message.

JEFF Clifton's three grandchildren visited him over the Easter weekend as he recovered from surgery to remove his fourth brain tumour in Brisbane.

On Good Friday, 10-year-old Koen White asked his pop if he could take him down to Yeppoon's CBD for a milkshake.

"I asked Koen if he had any money, obviously the answer was no, so I told him to go to the laundry and collect all of the change from the bench next to the washing machine,” Jeff said.

Koen returned with $6.20.

Hand-in-hand they toddled off down the road.

"Since the brain cancer, Koen has taken on the role of a guide with his sisters to make sure I don't run into things,” Jeff said.

As they reached the bottom of Hill St, a gentleman approached and asked if he could have any spare money for a feed.

"The gentleman explained he had been all the way out to Alpha looking for work but with no luck, he slept at the Blackwater railway station and an alley in Yeppoon,” Jeff said.

Koen said to his pop, "I have money and maybe we could buy him a Subway”.

Away they went to Subway where Koen ordered the man a salad sub that cost $5, and left $1.20 in change.

With his coins on the counter, Koen asked the shop assistant if he could buy a biscuit, and the answer was yes.

So he bought one and gave it to the man and said "this is for later”.

The gentleman thanked Koen before they parted ways.

"I was so proud of Koen. I then took him to the Ice Creamery as he was not aware I had a card with me,” Jeff said.

Proud pop, Jeff was thrilled to see the good morals he'd taught his children and grandchildren take shape in Koen's good deed.

Be quick to listen, slow to talk.

And if you go out of your way to help someone, it will happen to you.

Adani country

THE Drum, an ABC television program, was broadcast from Rockhampton for an episode on April 26.

Elle Fanning travelled to the Beef Capital to hear "a diverse range of opinions” from a panel of locals.

Dog-friendly gelato

GELATISSIMO has released a limited edition human and dog-friendly gelato.

David Lim from the Rockhampton Gelatissimo. Chris Ison ROK220218cgelato2

Pawesome peanut butter is also suitable for vegans, and is now available in all Gelatissimo stores.

Tour kicks off in Rocky

TOPOLOGY are about to kick off a regional tour of Queensland, and will start in Rockhampton before they head west to play in 11 towns within the Galilee Basin.

Catch them live at The Australian Shearing Shed in Rockhampton on May 11 from 7pm.

VILLAGE MILESTONE: Topology will tour Queensland this month. Contributed

They've teamed with the Queensland State Library to create Queensland at Home which takes a look at vintage film with an original score performed by the group.

Head to www.topologymusic.com for more information.

Club milestone

THE Ulysses Club, a social group for motorcyclists over 40 years of age is about to celebrate a special birthday.

They will celebrate their 25th anniversary with a dinner on June 29 which will be followed by a ride the following day.