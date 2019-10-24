How do Livingstone’s finances stack up?

JEWEL IN THE CROWN: Brett and Kathrine at Yeppoon Lagoon - one of the great projects delivered by Livingstone Shire Council.

ANDREA Ellis specialises in numbers but it was her words this week which should prove music to the ears of the Livingstone Shire.

“Our overall fiscal position has improved from the adopted budget and cash flow remains adequate,” the council’s chief financial officer told a meeting on Tuesday as she delivered a snapshot of the organisation’s quarterly budget review.

Documents reveal that council’s estimated cash balance at June 30 next year has risen by about $12 million - from $17.6 million in the 2019-20 adopted budget to $29.6 million in the revised budget

They also show the forecast net assets of the council (also known as total community equity) has increased from about $932.9 million in the 2019-20 adopted budget, to $948.6 million in the revised budget.

The review is carried out to update the budget and long-term financial forecast with the closing results from the 2018 financial year, and not surprisingly mayor Bill Ludwig took the opportunity to keep the positives ringing in the ears of those present inside council chambers.

“As we’re in the last five months or so of a four-year term, it’s important to reflect on where we’ve come from - where our starting block was,” he said.

“In some ways it’s been a six-and-a-quarter year term (de-amalgamation) because all councillors were returned - we only had one change with a resignation.

“We started with a challenging future but a future that’s been full of opportunities and we’ve only been able to get there because of sound financial guidance.”

Livingstone Shire Council's chief financial officer Andrea Ellis.

Cr Ludwig said a promise given when the new Livingstone council was formed had been delivered.

“The commitment that we made was that we would be doing everything we could to re-establish the council, do economic recovery, (and) take on major projects.

“We had to deal with the cyclone but we’ve got ourselves tracking to the point this year, and in the forward projections, where we’ve got our future rate rises down to as close as possible to CPI.”

Cr Ludwig said the council had done all of this while reducing an $81.2 million debt.

“At the end of this financial year, we’ve delivered $310m circa or thereabouts in capital works and our debt is sitting around $76.5 million.

“That’s an outstanding effort.

“We wouldn’t have been able to do that if it wasn’t for both the decisions that we made at the table, but those decisions were invariably based on the great support that we’ve had from our finance department and our leadership team.”

However things were not all rosy with Cr Glenda Mather pointing out that the number of ratepayers under debt management had increased (total rates debtor balance $6.3m as at September 30).

“It’s just an observation that we need to be constantly conscious of the difficulties that people are having,” Cr Mather said.