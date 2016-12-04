OPINION: How do we create the job opportunities?

"THE questions you ask determine the answers you receive."

I was reminded of this quote while following the aftermath of Donald Trump's "surprise" election win in the USA.

Questions like "what went wrong?", "how did that happen?" and "what has America become?" swirled around everywhere you looked.

What I wasn't finding was "what can I learn from how he defied so many 'experts' and won?" or "where are the opportunities going to be under a Trump presidency?". Yet these are the questions that will sort the winners from the also-rans.

The same principle applies here in central Queensland. I see and hear a lot about the downtrodden state of the economy, but very few asking questions about where the opportunities are. The more we focus on how "slow" things are, the more it becomes self-fulfilling.

Agree or disagree with the Fitzroy Gap proposition, what you can't deny is that Dominc Doblo is asking the right questions - "how do we create the opportunities?".

Ultimately, it is the people who ask these positive, forward-looking questions who find the answers they are looking for and prosper, while everyone else is left asking "how did they get so lucky?"

Matthew J Doyle

Gracemere