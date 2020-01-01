The man was arrested after his actions at a CBD store.

The man was arrested after his actions at a CBD store.

INAPPROPRIATE ­comments landed a ­Rockhampton man in a lot of trouble, having to appear before the courts with a clean history.

Tony Alan Liddell, 48, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 19 to committing public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said on November 29 Liddell was at the Family Snackbar on East Street when he asked the shop owner if they had ever been held up.

Mr Studdert said he then asked, “how do you know I don’t have a gun?”.

He said the shop owner tried to ignore Liddell, who then started to talk about sexual acts between himself and his girlfriend.

The court heard when the shop owner refused to answer any of Liddell’s questions, he said “don’t be a cheeky c---”.

Mr Studdert said when ­Liddell went to purchase a ­bottle of water, he took cigarettes from the counter and went to leave the store.

The shop owner took them back.

He said Liddell told police he could see how his comments were inappropriate and how they could make people feel uncomfortable.

The court heard he had no criminal history.

Lawyer Megan Jones said he had been talking to the shop owner for about 30 minutes prior to this interaction.

“Although he does instruct it was silly, he is remorseful,” Ms Jones said.

“It was out of character.”

She said he suffered from schizophrenia and was off his medication at the time of the offending.

He was sentenced to six months’ probation.

No criminal conviction was recorded.