How do you prevent chronic obstructive respiration?

REASONABLE STEPS: Managing pharmacist Peggy Zhu explaining the screening service to identify patients at risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

REASONABLE STEPS: Managing pharmacist Peggy Zhu explaining the screening service to identify patients at risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Kristen Booth

CONVERSATIONS about approving the Carmichael coal mining in the North Galilee Basin is confusing.

My interest focuses on how best to prevent workers of many industry sectors from developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

I'm unclear whether reasonable steps are taken via management to educate and care for workers exposed to dust, airborne chemicals, agricultural waste or other airborne irritants.

I think it's worth considering regular flying time as a possible risk factor in COPD.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is concerning even for the World Health Organisation.

Trends suggest this disease may well be the third highest death-giver throughout the world about 10 years from now.

This condition results in breathing difficulty, coughing bouts, which might include bringing up mucous, shortness of breath and struggling to breathe out easily.

Traditional naturopathic treatment foremost puts in place lifestyle strategies to minimise risk of COPD.

There are useful breathing techniques helping to keep lungs clean in the long-term.

Optimal nutrition can also have useful outcomes with adequate quantities of choice certified organic fruit and vegetables for their lung protectant properties.

Naturopathic phytotherapy (western herbalism) is particularly valued as a way to prevent COPD deterioration along with managing COPD symptoms.

Herbal extracts of great worth in treating COPD is elderflower during breathing difficulty and chamomile whilst coughing bouts occur.

These are always combined with other herbals in treating other organs that may be struggling.

That said, always consult a fully qualified naturopath who's gained professional memberships when seeking safe treatment, as herbal dosages must be precise to avoid an adverse event occurring.

One drop of thyme essential oil in a stainless steel bowl partly filled with boiled water can help to loosen stubborn phlegm in the bronchial tubes when breathed in for 30 seconds.

Always confirm the essential oil manufactured and regulated through an Australian company to ensure proper plant identification has been met.

At times naturopathic manual treatment can assist in better breathing outcomes; however treatment is connected with timing.

If done during an acute episode disastrous consequences might occur.

Traditional naturopathy knows exactly when manual treatment is safe to apply.

Methods employed include Western pressure point treatment, remedial massage and hydrotherapy.

The potential forecast coming to light as to increasing incidence of COPD is concerning.

However, is it possible acute influenza is merely a precursor warning from nature to prepare a better lifestyle?