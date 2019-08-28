Menu
Yeppoon's Herbie Martin has no qualms about drinking fluoridated water.
How does our drinking water quality stack up?

vanessa jarrett
by
28th Aug 2019 6:00 PM
THE END of July marks more than four years without a drinking water quality incident across the Rockhampton region.

The last incident was in June 2015 when Escherichia coli (E. coli) from an unknown source was detected in a water sample collected in Mount Morgan.

This ongoing excellent performance since 2015 reflects some of the significant upgrades that have been completed to drinking water infrastructure across the region, with the installation of UV disinfection and the upgrading of chemical dosing equipment at the Mount Morgan water treatment plant.

In Rockhampton, the installation of a re-chlorination system at the Rogar Avenue Reservoir in Frenchville has helped to ensure the safe and reliable supply of drinking water to customers in this area.

This information was detailed in a Rockhampton Regional Council Airport, Water and Waste committee agenda this week.

