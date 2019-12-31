Menu
Aaron Kleier rides Mixed Culture . 2019 PBR Australian Grand Finals in Townsville, Queensland. Picture: Alix Sweeney
How eight seconds could earn cowboy $10K

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
31st Dec 2019 1:55 PM
RODEO: Aaron Kleier will look to put an exclamation mark on what has been another stellar year when he competes in the New Year’s Eve PBR Showdown tonight.

The 21-year-old will be among some of the country’s best riders gunning for a share of the $10,000 on offer at Rockhampton’s Great Western Hotel.

Kleier and fellow Clermont cowboy and good mate Brady Fielder are set for a classic battle after finishing champion and runner-up respectively in the 2019 PBR national finals.

Other notables in tonight’s field are 2018 Rookie of the Year Lane Mellers and Lawson Nobbs who competed at this year’s World Finals.

Kleier was crowned national champion for the second straight year at last month’s finals in Townsville.

It was fitting reward for the hard work and determination that saw him maintain the number one spot on the national rankings for the best part of the year.

“It was good to get back-to-back titles. It means I’ve been consistent for two years now,” Kleier said.

“I rode just one bull in the finals so I didn’t get many points there but I won in Adelaide the week before and that gave me a fair few points.

“Winning the title the first time was great but being able to defend it was even better.

“The second one means a fair bit to me.”

Kleier’s formula for success is a simple one.

“I just focus on trying to ride every single bull I get on and I guess that comes into the consistency side of it,” he said.

After riding tonight, Kleier heads to the United States for three months of competition.

His first event will be the PBR Unleash the Beast at Madison Square Garden in New York on January 3.

He will also ride for Australia in the PBR Global Cup in Arlington, Texas, in February.

Kleier is understandably excited at the prospect of mixing it with some of the most accomplished bull riders, including two-time world champion Jess Lockwood.

“America is where the biggest rodeos are,” he said.

“I’m going to be up against a lot of really good bull riders so I’m hoping to learn a bit.

“I want to do well in the events I’m in and hopefully get to the world finals.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

