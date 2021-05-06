Menu
HOLIDAY INN
Crime

How ‘erratic’ drug user accessed Brisbane quarantine hotel

Kerri-Anne Mesner
6th May 2021 2:00 PM
A mother of three who started using drugs about five years ago was spotted at a quarantine hotel behaving erratically.

Natalie Louise Gillespie, 29, pleaded guilty on April 22 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to drug charges and fail to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said the Brisbane tactical crime squad spotted Gillespie in a pergola area in a quarantine hotel on August 15 about 5.15pm, and she was behaving erratically.

He said she told police she used a lift to access the pergola from the street.

Sergeant Dalton said Gillespie was detained for a search with police finding 1.7g of marijuana in her bum bag.

Two months later, police executed a search warrant at a Rockhampton residence where Gillespie was staying on October 21.

Police found a clip seal bag containing a crystal substance which was a cutting agent Gillespie told police she ingested to trick her body into thinking it was methamphetamines.

Gillespie came to the attention of police again two months later when they were responding to another matter on December 10 at 7am.

Police found Gillespie in possession of 0.2g of meth in her underwear, one prescription only tablet in a blister pack which was diazepam and three clip seal bags containing morsel amounts of a brown substance.

She failed to appear in court on January 22 and was later spotted by police riding in a stolen vehicle with others.

Gillespie also breached a probation order, failing to report nine times and failed to attend Lives Lived Well twice.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said Gillespie had obtained the cutting agent and other drugs from other people in an attempt to get herself of meth.

“She hasn’t heard from her mum for almost a year,” he said.

Mr McGowran said the lack of contact had caused Gillespie to be anxious, feeling isolated.

He said Gillespie’s criminal record, which started in 2019, began after she left a relationship with one of the fathers of her children.

Mr McGowran said Gillespie was trying to kick her drug habit.

Gillespie was placed on a 15-month probation order with drug testing, fined $400 and convictions were recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

