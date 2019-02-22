How every CT scan can make a difference

NATIONWIDE CAMPAIGN: Staff from I-Med Radiology at Rockhampton Mater Hospital are teaming up with Redkite this month.

NATIONWIDE CAMPAIGN: Staff from I-Med Radiology at Rockhampton Mater Hospital are teaming up with Redkite this month. Contributed

FEBRUARY is Redkite Month at I-MED Radiology Network.

I-MED is teaming up with the charity to raise funds for young cancer patients.

During this month, I-MED will donate $2 from every CT scan done at its clinic in Rockhampton.

The aim is to raise $90,000 nationwide, to help seriously ill young cancer patients and their families.

Redkite will use the funds raised to continue their great work providing emotional, financial and education support to children and young people with cancer and the families who care for them.

Regional manager Keri Kamau said supporting an organisation that helped families cope with a cancer diagnosis and treatment was a source of pride for I-MED Radiology.

"At I-MED, our low-dose CT scanning technology delivers some of the fastest, most detailed 2D and 3D images of the body possible,” Ms Kamau said.

"And now every CT scan we do in February will be helping young patients who are facing major health challenges. It's a great way to support the community and the work Redkite is doing.”

CT scanning is a high-tech, non-invasive imaging technique that provides a clear insight into bones, tissues, arteries and veins. With CT images, radiologists can quickly and accurately visualise problems, ensuring effective treatment plans can be put into place sooner.

Redkite general manager fundraising Tatiana Isaacs said the partnership with I-MED and the February campaign were vital to the charity's ability to meet the growing demand for its services.

"Every six hours a child or young person in Australia receives the devastating news they have cancer, turning the life of their entire family upside down,” Ms Isaacs said.

"Redkite does not receive any government funding and it's only because of the generosity of supporters like I-MED that we can provide critical financial and emotional support to families from day one.

"We cannot thank I-MED and its patients enough for not only their financial contribution but also for increasing the awareness of our services to help ensure that no family in Australia faces cancer alone.”

I-MED Radiology is located at Rockhampton Mater Hospital on Spencer St. Phone 49310400. For more information visit www.i-med.com.au.

About I-MED Radiology Network

I-MED Radiology Network is Australia's largest medical imaging network, offering diagnostic imaging and radiology services including x-ray, PET, CT, MRI, nuclear medicine, ultrasound, mammography and interventional procedures.

Their 215 clinics are located in metropolitan as well as many regional and rural communities across Australia.

Their team of 315 radiologists, including some of the most respected and experienced medical imaging specialists in Australia, performs more than 4.2million patient procedures each year.

They encourage and facilitate sharing of clinical knowledge and expertise and can provide second opinions in complex cases without delay.

Their commitment to quality means they invest in the most up-to-date equipment to provide the best diagnostic imaging. Patient images can be stored indefinitely and can be accessed from any of their clinics across Australia.

They recognise that many of their patient procedures require sensitivity and are dedicated to offering patients quality care that is respectful, personable and focused on achieving the best health outcomes.