How ex-V8 driver spent $1 million porn pay cheque

Australia's first full-time V8 driver turned adult-star has traded her second-hand Mustang for a Mercedes Supercar after earning over $1 million from porn in just six months.

Admitting to earning just $18,000 a year while racing against the likes of Craig Lowndes and Jamie Whincup, Gracie revealed she paid cash for the $350,000 car after making a staggering $500,000 in just one month.

"The biggest month I had was in June," Gracie said.

"I earned over $500,000 in June. I haven't had a month that big but I am fairly consistent with my earning from month to month. I will keep on working and posting videos. I don't see that type of money disappearing or stopping anytime soon and that is why I made the decision to buy the car."

Producing as much horsepower as the Supercar she drove at Bathurst in 2015, Gracie's new 470kw Mercedes has a top speed of 332km/h.

That is 30km/h faster than the top speed of a Supercar coming down Conrod Straight.

"It is the top end of its model and it has 596 horsepower," Gracie said.

Renee Gracie with her new Mercedes-Benz.

"It is more a race car than a sports car. I'd prefer power to luxury and this car is ridiculously fast. I would be able to see how it really goes until I get it out onto a track. I will do a few things to it and will get it out on the track for a track day when I am happy with it."

Gracie declared she was broke after quitting race car driving at the end of 2016.

"I was selling used cars," Gracie said.

"It was a big deal for me when I was able to earn enough money just to buy the second-hand Mustang. I was broke when I finished racing. It actually cost me money to go racing and half the time I was out of pocket just trying to buy food. I was staying in crappy hotels. Now I have earned more than $1 million in less than a year."

Ex Supercar driver Renee Graci’s career change is paying off.

As well as porn, Gracie is planning on producing car related videos.

"I'm going to do a video review of it for my YouTube channel and intend to start doing regular car reviews on there too," Gracie said.

"I'm always getting asked about what cars to buy and when I watch TV and see Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars getting Coffee and Jay Leno's Garage it inspires me to follow in their footsteps and share my auto knowledge with the public."

