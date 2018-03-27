Facebook ‘addictive’ trick revealed

THE latest hot social media trend is to #DeleteFacebook - but quitting the app isn't easy.

That's because Facebook has an "addictive" design that rewards you for sticking around, according to "digital detox" evangelist Tanya Goodin.

Last weekend, it emerged that Facebook had given away personal info belonging to 50 million users. It sparked a major campaign for people to bin Facebook for good, but Ms Goodin said it was a tough ask.

Speaking to The Sun, she revealed that Facebook is designed to be "sticky" - rewarding you for using the app regularly. "Because you don't know when the next 'like' or comment will come, you keep compulsively checking," she said.

She said that getting a social media "hit" triggers the release of dopamine in the brain. Dopamine is an organic chemical that makes us feel good. It's released when we have sex, gamble and take drugs like marijuana or ecstasy.

"And because that feels good, you keep coming back wanting more," she said. Ms Goodin is the author of a book called Off: Your Digital Detox for a Better Life, which claims to help you "log off and wake up to less stress and more time".

She told The Sun that Facebook's tricks to get you hooked are mostly "similar to gambling", because it's a "behavioural addiction". But she said that most users aren't truly addicted. Rather, we're just "heavily dependent on getting the feedback that makes us feel good".

Back in 2016, Ofcom, Britain's communications regulator, released a report that found that 62 per cent of UK adults said they were "hooked" on their smartphones. The report noted that users felt "lost without it", highlighting how difficult Brits find it to put down their mobiles.

That's why Ms Goodin believes you shouldn't be too hard on yourself if you find it tricky to kick Facebook. "Given that the software is specifically designed to keep us coming back, we shouldn't beat ourselves up about the fact it is so hard to disconnect," she said.

"But lots of recent research shows that if we can disconnect from social media regularly, we are much happier when we do so." If you're ready to kick the habit, check out our guide on how to delete your Facebook account.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.