How ‘fake schoolgirl’ scam came undone

International con artist Samantha Azzopardi will be sentenced in Melbourne for her latest bizarre scheme of stealing children.

International sex trafficking victim. Talent scout. Au pair. Abused schoolgirl.

These were all the lives Australian woman Samantha Azzopardi created for herself.

The 32-year-old who was born in Sydney claimed to be everything from a rich American to an Eastern European victim of sex trafficking.

But on Friday afternoon her web of lies came undone after she was jailed for two years in the Melbourne Magistrates Court for a string of fraud and child stealing charges.

“You are a disturbed young woman,” magistrate Johanna Metcalf said when handing down her sentence.

However the serial liar could be released on parole in days, after spending 574 days behind bars.

“The motive behind your bizarre offending remains unclear,” Ms Metcalf said.

Psychiatrist Jacqueline Rakov diagnosed the child thief with severe borderline personality disorder and a condition called pseudologia fantastica, which involves with extreme lying.

The doctor also noted Azzopardi’s deceptions often related to themes around children and narratives involving rescuing or helping children.

There was also evidence she was subjected to severe trauma and abuse, the court was told.

Her latest crime spree ended when she walked into a mental health clinic in the regional Victorian city of Bendigo dressed as a schoolgirl with two young children in tow in November 2019.

Samantha Azzopardi has been sentenced for child stealing and other offences.

She told them she was a 14-year-old girl who was pregnant and her uncle physically abused her.

A worker recognised the notorious fraudster and called police. Azzopardi was arrested in the cosmetics section of a Myer department store with a 10-month old and a four-year-old child.

She conned the children’s French parents into thinking she was a professional au pair and told them she was taking them for a picnic.

When she was arrested she refused to give her details or the children’s names to officers, gave cryptic responses and locked her phone to prevent access.

It was the latest in a bizarre pattern of crimes where the con-artist moved locations, created identities which often had traumatic backstories.

Azzopardi first came to international attention in October 2013 when Irish police released a photo of a mysterious young woman found wandering the streets of Dublin. She was dubbed “GPO girl” in the press and it was feared she was a sex trafficking victim.

Officers scoured bed and breakfasts to see if anyone failed to show up, checked for lost luggage, went door-to-door and combed through hours of CCTV footage from the city centre.

They even canvassed paediatric orthodontists across the country because of the unknown woman’s fitted braces.

Tom and Jazze Jervis hired Azzopardi as an au pair where she claimed her name was Harper Hernandez. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

The investigation spanned more than 2000 hours and they received 15 possible names.

Instead of the teenage sex trafficking victim from eastern Europe they found out she was an Australian woman in her 20s. She was kicked out of the country.

A year later a woman who called herself Aurora Hepburn walked into a clinic in the Canadian city of Calgary.

She claimed she was 14 and a victim of sex trafficking. The girl said she endured years of violent sexual abuse and torture.

It was just another identity Azzopardi crafted. She was charged with public mischief and deported back to Australia after spending two months in custody.

Back in her home country she once again created a new life for herself.

Among the scams she was jailed on Friday were ones involving Basketball star Tom Jervis and his wife Jazze, who hired Azzopardi as an au pair in mid-2018 after seeing a listing in a Facebook post. Azzopardi used the alias Harper Hernandez and claimed to be a 17-year-old who was “somebody who came from a rich American family,” according to a court summary.

She worked for the couple in Brisbane and relocated with them to Melbourne six months later.

But by June 2019 Ms Jervis had become suspicious of Azzopardi and sacked her.

Azzopardi claimed she was an au pair, a talent scout and a schoolgirl. Picture: Calgary Police Service

She was paid $6500 for the 26 weeks she worked for the couple in Melbourne and was later charged with obtaining property by deception in relation to the fraud.

When the fake nanny left the property her former employer discovered her driver’s license was missing and an iPad had been stolen.

At the same time Azzopardi claimed to be an au pair she also posed as a talent scout.

She met with a girl in February 2019 when they responded to an agency ad looking for people to be in a cartoon.

The conwoman told the girl she wasn’t right for the cartoon role but offered to “mentor” her for a show called Punk’d.

She told the girl there was an audition in Sydney and the pair flew to the city together in April.

The day after they arrived, Azzopardi took the child to Centrelink where she was told to speak to a specific woman and “write on a piece of paper that she was seeing ghosts”, court documents show.

The girl was on a call with Azzopardi at the time so she could monitor the interaction which she claimed was part of the audition.

The fake agent then put the 12-year-old girl on a train for a ten-hour journey back to Melbourne.

When the strange plot was uncovered after her arrest she was charged with another count of child stealing.

But Azzopardi went off the radar until she was found dressed in a school uniform in Bendigo months later.

The fantasist initially planned to fight the more than 50 charges she was accused of but later admitted to just seven counts including child stealing.

If released she told her lawyer she planned to return to NSW.

Originally published as How ‘fake schoolgirl’ scam came undone