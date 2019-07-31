Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tech entrepreneur Steve Baxter is flying to Warwick for a hamburger.
Tech entrepreneur Steve Baxter is flying to Warwick for a hamburger.
Business

Steve Baxter helicopters to Warwick just to eat hamburger

by Glen Norris
31st Jul 2019 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BURGER ON THE FLY

TECH entrepreneur Steve Baxter likes hamburgers so much he's flying all the way to Warwick on Wednesday to eat one.

Baxter is taking two helicopters and six tech investors out to Cherrabah Resort near Warwick for a burger, partaking in an aviation tradition that has its origins in the US.

"It began when a group of rich guys with aircraft decided to fly somewhere for a burger," Baxter tells your diarist.

"Hence the name $100 hamburger."

That's a long way for a hamburger.
That's a long way for a hamburger. Thinkstock

Given inflation and other costs, it will no doubt cost Baxter and his mates considerably more to undertake the 45 minute journey to Cherrabah, which is located in the picturesque Elbow Valley.

Last year, Baxter, the former Queensland Chief Entrepreneur, did something similar by flying up to Agnes Water for a squid burger.

He says the flight will allow him to encourage the investors to put more of their money into the state's tech sector.

 

More Stories

burger cherrabah resort entrepreneur steve baxter

Top Stories

    Potential new developer revealed for Great Keppel Island

    premium_icon Potential new developer revealed for Great Keppel Island

    Breaking Tower Holdings chief reveals negotiations are in the final stages

    Brittany hits back in billboard battle

    premium_icon Brittany hits back in billboard battle

    News MP's comeback revealed as politics turns nasty

    You wouldn't believe what was found in a dead croc's stomach

    premium_icon You wouldn't believe what was found in a dead croc's stomach

    News Mystery discovery during autopsy at Koorana Crocodile Farm

    Regional specialists' mission to ensure tradies stay healthy

    premium_icon Regional specialists' mission to ensure tradies stay healthy

    Health More than 6000 tradies out west are exposed to harmful noises daily

    • 31st Jul 2019 9:30 AM