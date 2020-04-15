How far you are allowed to travel to exercise

EXERCISING: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga recommends the walk to Sleipner Lookout at Mt Archer which takes about an hour. NOTE: Ms Lauga lives near Mt Archer and did not travel from Yeppoon to Rockhampton for exercise. Picture: Facebook

EXERCISING: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga recommends the walk to Sleipner Lookout at Mt Archer which takes about an hour. NOTE: Ms Lauga lives near Mt Archer and did not travel from Yeppoon to Rockhampton for exercise. Picture: Facebook

EXERCISE is one of the few reasons for leaving your house during the COVID-19 pandemic and residents in Rockhampton and Yeppoon are still wondering how far is too far to travel for a stroll in the park.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga has shed some light on this dilemma, saying it is okay to exercise in your local area but driving from Rockhampton to Yeppoon or vice versa is crossing the line.

Ms Lauga said people should not be driving long distances to exercise.

“The chief health officer has said we can absolutely still exercise in our local area and community,” she said.

“Whether it be a walk around your neighbourhood or going to a nearby national park or beach, if you live nearby then that is fine.

“There is about 40km between Rockhampton and Yeppoon, which is a long drive. The chief health officer has made it clear that we shouldn’t be travelling long distances.

“The primary reason for us to leave the house for exercise must be for exercise.”

Ms Lauga said there were a number of great national parks and walking tracks around the region, such as Kershaw Gardens, Mt Archer, Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, Rockhampton Riverbank and the beaches.

She said national parks and walking tracks were still open. It was camping, picnic and barbecue facilities that had been closed.

“I think we have a better opportunity than most places to be able to exercise in our local community because we have such amazing facilities,” she said.

“Someone sent me a photo of people on the beach with their four-wheel drives, a marquee up and having a barbecue with friends – that is not okay.

“People should only be going to the beach to surf, swim, run or walk the dog, not have a party.”

Ms Lauga posted a photo to her Facebook page over the weekend of herself exercising at Mt Archer.

She said a lot of people had assumed she lived in Yeppoon and travelled to Rockhampton to exercise, “which was not the case”.

“I live a couple of kilometres down the road from Mt Archer, it is in my local area,” she said.

“It’s important people don’t assume people are doing the wrong thing.”

She said overall it had been great to see so many people out exercising.

“It is wonderful to see children on bikes and families getting out and exercising,” she said.

“We have been about the need for us as a community to do this for years.

“It is one of the beneficial by-products of this virus.”

Where to go for a walk in Rockhampton and Yeppoon

Botanic Gardens, Rockhampton

Kershaw Gardens, Rockhampton

Mount Archer, Rockhampton

Riverbank, Rockhampton

Victoria Parade, Rockhampton

Yeppen Lagoon, The Range

Berserker St, Berserker

Vince Lester Walk, Frenchville

Duthie Park, Frenchville

Canning St, Allenstown

Breakspear St, Gracemere

Yaamba Rd, Kawana

Paterson St, Lakes Creek

James St, Mount Morgan

Campbell St, Wandal

Capricorn Coast beaches

Capricorn Coast shared path

Pineapple Rail Trail, Yeppoon

Bluff Point circuit, Rosslyn

Double Head Track, Rosslyn