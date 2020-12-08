Menu
How fireys saved cat stuck in dishwasher

by Jessica Coates
8th Dec 2020 7:04 PM
Grovedale firefighters avoided a cat-astrophe on Monday night after they rescued a curious feline from a dishwasher.

Crews were called to the house in Marshall where the cat, Moira, was stuck at the back of the dishwasher after climbing down it to explore.

Grovedale 1st Lt James Mullins said while the cat appeared to be in a "bad way" when they first arrived, she was later found to be unharmed.

"We weren't necessarily trained in dishwasher repairs, but after a quick google we managed to dismantle it and free the cat," he said.

"There are always classic firefighter jokes about cats in trees, but this is the first cat-in-dishwasher situation that I've come across."

