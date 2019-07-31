How five unconnected stories intertwine in new book

FIVE unconnected tales of life and events from years gone by in our region will be shared with local audiences at the Yeppoon Library on August 7 when the Capricorn Coast Historical Society launches its newest publication, Tales of the Capricorn Coast.

The collection of short stories as recalled by residents of the Capricorn Coast will be beautifully brought to life with illustrations, newspaper articles, photographs and letters when they are presented at the library with special guest and local history author Robert MacFarlane.

Member of the Capricorn Coast Historical Society, Mary Bevis, said most of these topics are in the memories of older Coast people, but not always remembered accurately.

"The five stories include Cinemas of the Capricorn Coast by Mary Bevis, Road to Tabor: memories of pioneer priest Fr Julien Plormel by Fr Noel Milner, Rescue of the Tamoi by John Millar and Tom Neilsen, The Middle Island Underwater Observatory by John Millar, and Tennis in Yeppoon; recollections by Gwen Petersen,” Mrs Bevis said.

"This is book one of a planned short series, allowing the CCHS to publish stories of events and people which would not alone fill a book, but are too interesting and important to our heritage to leave unrecorded,” she said.

Mrs Bevis said The Road to Tabor story commences in the 1880s while the others begin from the early 1900s through to the present time.

"Tennis in Yeppoon by Gwen Petersen recalls not only the various town courts, but also private courts, schools and rural courts with strong teams who played competition tennis,” Mrs Bevis said.

"John Millar has spent time talking to people who were involved with the construction of the Underwater Observatory which surely was a great example of locals doing it themselves.”

Most people have heard of the beached fishing boat Tamoi, but possibly not of the extreme and patient efforts of local fishermen using their own boats to effect the rescue.

"Fr Julien Plormel was a Frenchman who travelled the region on horseback and said the first mass in Yeppoon before there was any church.”

The longer story follows the introduction of cinema to the coast, from Keppel Sands to Yeppoon, and details the strong rivalry between the proprietors.

The book launch will be held on Wednesday, August 7 from 10am with a morning tea to follow.

The event is free and all are welcome. Book at livingstone .qld.gov.au/whatson.