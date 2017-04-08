How flood victims can claim financial assistance

SUPPORT and financial assistance available The Queensland Government is committed to providing both immediate and ongoing support to people and communities that have been affected by a disaster.

Referrals can be made to non-government organisations for support and services such as counselling, charitable donations of goods and services, material assistance, and housing services.

Also, through the Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services, financial assistance may also be provided to people impacted by a disaster who are unable to meet their own recovery.

Immediate Hardship Assistance

This grant is for immediate essential items, including food, clothing, medical supplies or temporary accommodation. Payments are $180 for a single person or up to $900 for a family of five or more.

Immediate Hardship Assistance - Essential Services

There for individuals who are directly impacted by the loss of one or more essential services(e.g. electricity, gas, water or sewerage) for more than five days and because of this are suffering hardship and are unable to provide for their own recovery. Payments are $150 for a single person or up to $750 for a family of five or more.

Essential Household Contents Grant

This grant helps people who are uninsured or unable to claim insurance, with a contribution for repairs and essential household contents. Payments are up to $1765 for a single person or up to $5300 for a couple or family.

Structural Assistance Grant

This grant helps eligible uninsured home owners repair their homes from any disaster sustained damages. Payments are up to $10,995 for a single person or up to $14,685 for a couple or family.

Essential Services Safety and Reconnection Scheme

It provides home owners to reconnect essential services (e.g. electricity, gas, water or sewerage) and repair damaged service items. The scheme covers up to four essential service reconnection at a maximum of $200 each. Repairs made to those service items are up to a maximum total of $4200.

For more information either call 1800 173 349 or www.qld.gov.au/community/disasters-emergencies.