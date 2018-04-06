How football led to food and fame for this Rocky boy

FIRE CUE: Adam catered events attended by Leonardo DiCaprio and Beyoncé, and cooked for Elton John's wedding.

WITH the Beef Capital as his back yard and an agricultural food bowl at the tips of his fingers, it is little wonder Adam Dundas-Taylor grew up to fall in love with the art of cooking.

However the path to culinary genius wasn't exactly clean cut, with the chef originally having his sights set on a football career.

Leaving Rockhampton for the city of Melbourne, fresh out of high school, the then 17-year-old played Aussie Rules in the VFA.

While playing footy down in Melbourne he developed a keen interest in the cooking scene, surrounded by top notch produce and amazing food.

"I was surrounded by people who worked in the industry, I was surrounded by food and I just felt so passionate about cooking,” Adam said.

Studying a diploma of accounting at the same time, the young Rocky boy gave in to his love of food and took a job as a kitchen hand on the Gold Coast.

Making the move back to the Sunshine State and working as a kitchen hand, he slowly developed his culinary skills and worked his way up the proverbial cooking ladder.

His hard work was soon noted, being offered a cooking apprenticeship where he completed his qualifications six months ahead of time back in 2000.

Fully qualified, Adam made the move back to Sydney where he worked at a Bondi Beach restaurant with Pete Evans (from My Kitchen Rules) as a chef for eight months.

Adam has worked at Michelin star restaurants in London and Spain, was the head chef on a 43 meter super yacht. Contributed

A year out of his apprenticeship and only 26 years old, Adam made the decision to move to London.

"I heard that Jamie Oliver was starting a new restaurant called Fifteen, so I applied,” Adam said.

"Thirty chefs from the 200 or so applicants were chosen as finalists and we had to take part in a three-day cook off, each with a trainee, preparing lunch for around 100 people in three hours.

"From that 30, Jamie chose six who would be the trainers of his first 15, as well as the start-up chefs to get Fifteen off the ground.”

Adam was sent home on the second day of the trials, being offered the job as one of the six.

"This was filmed as a part of Jamie's Kitchen series, Fifteen was an amazing experience,” he said.

During his time at Fifteen, Adam had the chance to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names across the globe.

He had the chance to meet Oprah Winfrey, cooked with Adam Clayton from U2 and had Alice Cooper sign his jacket.

He was also introduced to Gordon Ramsay.

"When Jamie introduced me to Gordon Ramsay he said, 'he's a chef? He looks like he just stepped off the set of Baywatch',” Adam laughed.

EARLY DAYS: Adam on the far left with Jamie Oliver during his time at 15. Contributed

Adam had the chance to make lifelong friendships during his time at Fifteen, many of which would help in establishing his very own restaurant Fire Cue in Gold Coast.

After Fifteen, he made the move to Nobu Mayfair, London which was rated 10th best in the world at the time.

Adam said at that point it was the hardest job he had worked.

"I started on tempura, which was the deep fryer section, it was so busy and dangerous that we used to have our chef jacket arm sleeves rolled right down, and tea towels tied with cling film past the knuckles of our hands so we wouldn't burn ourselves,” he said.

"Gradually I mastered all the hot kitchen sections, in time, scalding oil no longer carried a fear factor; when I worked the tempura section, my sleeves were rolled up to show my biceps, I was so comfortable in that section.”

He was working gruelling 14 hour shifts on average before deciding to make the move to London's best catering company at the time, Rhubarb Food Design.

After working in catering, he made the move to Caprice Holdings, a company which owned some of the most famous London restaurants.

Having worked for first class companies, Adam finally decided to open his own food service, Red Sage.

"I began catering for such clients as Red Bull and Kate Moss,” he said.

EAT UP: Some of the food you will find in Adam's restaurant, Fire Cue Contributed

"I had some very wealthy Russian clients and somehow was introduced to the Queen's personal butlers, who worked for me on these jobs. They were very switched on, keeping me right on my toes.”

"My proudest moment was cooking for Elton John's wedding in country London.

"My mother was a huge fan and I'm sure she would have been over the moon to know this.”

Shortly after, Adam made the decision to open a catering company back in Australia called Dundas-Taylor Catering in 2011, which quickly became renowned for its quality.

"Then in 2012, Steve Marks, owner of Guzman Y Gomez, offered me the national chef role for his company, but instead I decided to move to Bali and build Barbacoa,” Adam said.

By this time Adam had married Kat, his supermodel girlfriend who he met abroad, early in his career.

Together they made the move to Bali.

Barbacoa opened in November 2013 and quickly became a success.

Adam got his big break working with Jamie Oliver on his show Jamie's Kitchen where he had the opportunity to meet a myriad of famous chefs and other celebrities Contributed

"Barbacoa was awarded Best restaurant Bali 2014, best Mexican restaurant and Tatler and Forbes Indonesia rated Barbacoa their number one restaurant in 2015,” he said.

After three or so years in Bali, Adam and his wife, along with their two young children, decided to pack up and head home to Australia, choosing to finally settle on the Gold Coast.

Fire Cue was then born, a result of Adam's years of experience coming together in a Latin American and Australian food fusion.

The restaurant on the Gold Coast is home to handmade tortillas and succulent ribs.

"Fire Cue is very well known for hosting celebrities such as Mick Fanning, Sally Pearson, celebrity footballers, athletes, TV personalities, American actors, musicians, local politicians,” Adam said.

Adam, who is now settled on the Gold Coast, said he gets the chance to travel to Rockhampton more often to see his family, who still reside near Mt Archer.

"I love coming back to Rockhampton, a six-hour drive is nothing compared to a 20-hour plane flight,” he said.

"I was supposed to cook at Beef Australia 2018 but had prior engagements but it looks like I will get a chance to cook at the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival this year.”