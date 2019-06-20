Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards has crash tackled a serial pest who was heckling a 19-year-old girl.
Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards has crash tackled a serial pest who was heckling a 19-year-old girl. 7NEWS Sunshine Coast
Offbeat

How footy experts rated top cop's 'tackle of the century'

Matty Holdsworth
by
20th Jun 2019 1:13 PM | Updated: 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S the tackle everyone is talking about, from footy players past and present, television personalities to politicians, which made the Sunshine Coast's top cop a viral sensation.

Sunshine Coast CIB detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards relived his old school rugby league heroics on an alleged public nuisance yesterday.

A runaway man, who moments earlier disrupted a police press conference, was being chased by an angry father.

Enter Snr Sgt Edwards, with footwork and a shimmy of a nimble backrower and a classic drop of the shoulder, executed what people are now calling "the tackle of the century".

But what do the experts think?

We asked Sunshine Coast Falcons CEO and former Origin player Chris Flannery to rate it.

Flannery wasn't sure of the set position the detective played in back in the day, but likened it to a fullback's classic cover defence.

"I actually texted him last night about coming down to training. He just said all his old instincts came back. But jeez he chopped him down pretty well," Flannery said.

 

Snr Sgt Daren Edwards.
Snr Sgt Daren Edwards. Iain Curry

"Especially in mid interview, with no warm-up and his age. It turned him into an internet superstar.

"I would have given him a 10/10 for the tackle but as some keyboard warriors were saying online, he got his head slightly in the wrong spot. So 9/10.

"Next time he will get him in the right spot and I'm sure criminals will take note."

Falcons fullback Nicho Hynes clearly rated the tackle better than some of his teammates.

"How good is this, straight out of the textbook, tackles better than Darryn Schonig," Hynes commented.

Flannery though, continued the banter.

"He'd be giving Nicho a run for his money in the defending department, he'd better watch out."

What do you think?

More Stories

chris flannery crime daren edwards police sunshine coast sunshine coast falcons top cop
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Treasurer lands on Rocky ground today

    premium_icon Treasurer lands on Rocky ground today

    News Jackie Trad comes with a billion dollar update for the region

    Local mum shares a moment of solitude with 30,000 people

    premium_icon Local mum shares a moment of solitude with 30,000 people

    News 'I walk most days at Sunrise, the best time of the day.'

    Second CQ product called in to Qld under-18 team

    premium_icon Second CQ product called in to Qld under-18 team

    Rugby League Stage set for inaugural interstate game against New South Wales

    • 20th Jun 2019 2:24 PM
    A memorial for those who went to work and never returned

    premium_icon A memorial for those who went to work and never returned

    News WATCH: Isaac council's plans for miners' memorial

    • 20th Jun 2019 2:42 PM