A scene from The Book of Mormon at the Princess Theatre, Melbourne. Jeff Busby
Entertainment

How to get $30 tickets to The Book of Mormon

Seanna Cronin
by
13th Mar 2019 12:15 PM
IT'S one of the most highly-anticipated musicals to arrive in Brisbane in recent years, and now theatre-goers can score cheap tickets to The Book of Mormon.

The production announced today a ticket lottery system will begin this Saturday for the 2pm and 7.30pm preview shows. The musical officially opens next Wednesday, March 20.

A limited number of $30 tickets will be sold by ballot before each performance at QPAC's Lyric Theatre.

Entries will only be accepted in person, on the form provided, at the box office beginning two and a half hours prior to each performance.

Two hours before curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of tickets priced at $30 each. Only one entry is allowed per person for a maximum of two tickets.

Winners must be present at the time of the ballot and show valid ID to purchase tickets.

The Book of Mormon, a musical comedy from South Park creators Trey Parker and  Matt Stone, has notched up 816 Australian performances since opening at Melbourne's Princess Theatre in January, 2017 for a one-year run, before moving to the Sydney Lyric Theatre from February 2018 where it played for a further year.

For more information and tickets go to The Book of Mormon website.

