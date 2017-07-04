How Girl Guides helped this Rocky teen start a business

GUIDING FRIENDSHIPS: Annie Emery, Hayley McCann and Camille Gallais at the South Rockhampton Girl Guide Hut.

IT'S not all about the biscuits.

Although the iconic (and delicious) Girl Guide biscuits are still a major part of the organisation, three teens are proving there's more to being a guide than tying knots and earning badges.

Camille Gallais, Annie Emery and Hayley McCann are among the next generation who, having grown up as guides, are taking on new community leadership roles.

Speaking at the re-opening of the South Rocky Guide Hut, the trio said they all gained confidence from their years in the organisation, which is focused on service within the community as well as personal development.

Girl Guides: Rockhampton South Girl Guide hut re-opens.

Aside from confidence and friendships, Annie has also built a business from her Girl Guides experience.

The 14-year-old is now babysitting, something she said wouldn't be possible without the organisation.

"Because I've learnt to do cooking and craft and activities I can do with the kids,” she said.

"Also through Guides, which has helped with babysitting, I've done a first aid course.

"It was through Guides, otherwise we probably wouldn't have done it.

"I also did a separate course for Lifesaving through Guides.”

Hayley has been a guide for 10 years, having started as a 5-year-old, and said she wouldn't be without it.

For Camille, it was a way to make new friends after her family migrated to Australia from Europe.

Capricorn regional leader Alison Kearney said the re-opening of South Rockhampton added to the Girl Guide Huts in North Rockhampton, Gracemere and on the Capricorn Coast.

There's about 150 guides spread across those units.

State commissioner Veila Nicholls was at the event over the weekend to re-open the branch.

"To know that we are contributing to having girls grow up to be confident, to be robust, to have some sense of who they are, means the world to me,” she said.

Ms Nicholls said guides developed a range of skills which would be useful at school, home and eventually in the workforce.

"It's about encouraging them to have a go,” she said.

"Don't let fear hold you back, have a go.”

