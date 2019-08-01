How giving up ciggies led to a whole new addiction

GOOD FORM: Shai Reynolds powers his way to victory in the sport class in Round 4 of the Queensland Enduro Series on the First Turkey trails.

GOOD FORM: Shai Reynolds powers his way to victory in the sport class in Round 4 of the Queensland Enduro Series on the First Turkey trails. arp33.com

MOUNTAIN BIKING: Shai Reynolds found a much healthier addiction when he quit smoking two years ago.

He tried mountain biking and has not looked back, enjoying a career highlight when he won his class in Round 4 of the Queensland Enduro Series at First Turkey last month.

"I needed something to do when I gave up the smokes,” Reynolds said.

"I had a friend who was involved in mountain biking and that's how the interest started.

"I had a mountain bike under the house that my father-in-law gave me that I used to ride to the shops and I just started on that.”

READ: 'Sense of nostalgia' as riders hit trails at Seeonee Park

READ: Local riders score podium places in Qld Enduro Series

READ: White to lead local charge in Qld Enduro Series

Reynolds admits it was tough going on his first outing at First Turkey.

"I struggled on the hills but the downhill was very enjoyable,” he said.

"I started riding once a week and the addiction grew more and more.

"It was a great way to get fit and stay mobile and it was fun to do.

"Three months later I bought a decent bike to do the events.”

Reynolds did his first race in February last year and became a regular at the local events.

He also lined up in the state round last year, where he finished seventh in the sport class.

The 31-year-old kicked it up a gear this year. He claimed victory with a time of 19mins 11.4secs for his six runs.

He said he was "very surprised” to get the win, given he was battling the flu the week before.

"There were some mistakes in the runs but I felt everybody probably had some mistakes,” he said.

"The tracks are very different on race day and by the end of it I was pretty buggered. It's quite a gruelling day.

"I wouldn't say it was by best but my favourite run was Leper's Leap.

Reynolds is now preparing for the inaugural King of the Hill, an enduro double header at Gladstone and Rockhampton on August 17-18.