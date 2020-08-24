How good are these cameras?

KAREN Gill from Capricorn Communications had plenty to talk about with visitors to the Rockhampton Expo this weekend, with the CEL-FI equipment proving among the biggest sellers.

She said it was not only the camper-and-caravan crowd which was driving sales, but the family company was seeing a lot of business following an optimistic grazing season and people being employed on the region’s infrastructure projects.

“A huge percentage of our clients couldn’t travel much when the drought was bad but, now it’s better in some areas, they’re coming to town to upgrade their communications equipment,” Mrs Gill said.

“They’re not the only ones buying the two-ways and UHF gear though; there’s a lot of people coming in to work on projects such as the Shoalwater Bay access.

“They’re investing in equipment like the CEL-FI which increases their mobile coverage in order to keep in contact and to keep each other safe.”

Another growing trend, following the recent spate of car thefts, is for security cameras which can provide good quality images and even be accessed remotely.

Mrs Gill said, in many cases, police were able to access security footage of crimes using neighbours’ camera from all the way across the street.

“And even when people go away they can access the security cameras to keep and eye on their house and check everything’s okay.”

Capricorn Communications, which began under the Gills’ house in 1975, has sent representatives to the Rockhampton Expo for as far back as Mrs Gill can remember.

She said the numbers of visitors was slightly lower this year but, with lots of retired people expressing a renewed interest in camping around Queensland, she enjoyed the opportunity to have a longer chat with them.