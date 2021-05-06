How having children with disabilities shifted CQ mum’s focus

A Zilzie mother of three has talked about how raising children with disabilities up-ended her world and shifted her initial career focus.

When Noonukul Quandamooka woman Sam Cooms first started on her career path she was determined to help her Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island) community.

While the determined CQUniversity Psychology alumnus and PhD student was still working to advocate for Indigenous communities, she was also advocating for holistic care for all people with disabilities.

“That’s the way we’re raised,” Ms Cooms said.

“Aboriginal culture is about caring, not just about caring for the environment, but also caring for each other, as custodians.

“So, if one of us do well then all of us do well, and if one of us is suffering, all of us suffer.”

She recently shared the findings of her research into how Indigenous knowledge could inform the disability sector on CQUniversity‘s podcast How to Change a Life.

On the podcast she explained how Indigenous values inform both her carer role, and her vision for a more inclusive society for people with disabilities in Minjerribah, and across Australia.

“Our Indigenous communities managed and included and were accessible for all people – disabilities, old age, it doesn’t matter, it was inclusive and accessible for all,” she said.

“There’s a big push now to learn about Indigenous land management practices … but to be sustainable in the future, it’s not just about taking bits and pieces from our culture, it’s about creating a whole sustainable system, and part of that system is how we care and provide care.

“We need to make Australian society accessible and inclusive, and we need to have a conversation about how that’s going to look. So, my learning about Indigenous knowledge around this will hopefully contribute to that conversation.”

She was part of CQUniversity‘s First Nations Research Higher Degree Academy, the first of its kind in Australia.

She graduated from CQUniversity‘s Bachelor of Psychology with honours in 2009, while pregnant with her first daughter Emily, who was later diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

She attributed her passion for disability advocacy and Indigenous knowledge to her little girl.

“Every single thing she learnt, she had to work hard to do, and I never once saw that little girl give up. So how could I possibly give up?” she said.

CQUniversity’s podcast How to Change a Life is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or at https://howtochangealife.podbean.com/, with new episodes every Monday.