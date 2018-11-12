Ice cream run to Maccas ends in man's arrest

A man has been arrested for possession of ammunition... while holding an ice cream from Maccas.

A McDONALD'S run for ice cream has ended badly for one Casino man.

Police from the Richmond Target Action group will allege that at 11.20pm on Saturday they had cause to stop a vehicle on Brewster Street, Lismore.

"The driver, a 19-year-old Casino man, told police that he was driving to McDonald's to get an ice cream," crime prevention officer David Henderson said.

"Police could not help but notice that he was already holding a McDonald's ice cream in his hand.

"Police had cause to search the 19-year-old, and found two round of high calibre ammunition in his bumbag.

"The 19-year-old does not possess a firearms licence."

The man will face court next month on one count of possessing ammunition without holding a licence.

"The laws on firearms and ammunition in NSW are clear; you cannot possess a firearm or ammunition unless you are licensed," Snr Const Henderson said.

"It is, however, okay to possess an ice cream."