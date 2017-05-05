How Iceland saved its kids from drugs

Iceland national soccer team celebrates fans during a parade through Reykjavik in July 2016 after knocking England out of the World Cup and eventually losing to France in the quarter final.

TWENTY years ago, Iceland's young people were among the heaviest drinking in Europe. The streets of Reykjavik swarmed with drunk youths and most people felt unsafe to walk alone at night.

But now the situation has reversed because of a willingness to look beyond the next election and to fund for the long term.

Finding the answers wasn't the problem. The political will paved the way for sensible approaches and an understanding that disengagement was at the heart of the problem.

Current figures show Iceland now has Europe's cleanest-living teenagers.

That's a complete turnaround in less than a generation.

The percentage of 15 and 16-year-olds who had been drunk in the previous month fell from 42% in 1998 to 5% in 2016. Those who'd smoked pot fell from 17% to 7% and everyday smoking cigarettes is down to just 3%.

American psychology professor, Harvey Milkman teaches at Reykjavik University. His story and involvement in Iceland's turnaround is complex and worth reading.

He says if it was adopted in other countries, the Icelandic model could benefit the well-being of millions of kids, healthcare agencies and broader society.

Since the 1970s, Milkman studied the reasons why people become addicted to drugs and eventually his work lead to a social movement around natural highs alternatives to drugs and crime.

There isn't the space here to detail the Iceland experience, it is a fascinating, common sense-based approach with results that speak for themselves.

While there is the determination to do something about the ever-increasing problem, while our kids are at risk of being lost forever, how real is the political will?

Singapore is currently studying the Iceland model, is Queensland?

In today's paper (see p6) Child Safety Minister, Shannon Fentiman and Shadow Minister, Ros Bates are bickering over whether drug tests for parents under the attention of Child Safety were mandatory.

I have no doubt both these women entered politics to make a difference but if we are going to fix these dire problems, and time is running out, they need to put their political difference aside and get on a plane together to Reykjavik.

They need to take the biggest political risk of their lives, the risk of not being re-elected, dare to study what works and commit to a long-term view.

We all do.