How Irish holiday inspired crime novel series for CQ author

THE luck of the Irish will hit Rockhampton this Wednesday when local novelist Kate-Lyn Therkelsen shares her adventures exploring the Emerald Isle at Livingstone Shire Council's upcoming Armchair Travel session.

After becoming enchanted with the country during a group tour in 2012, Ms Therkelsen decided to set a series of crime novels she had been working on in Ireland.

She spent six days travelling around the country from Belfast to Dublin through Derry, and Killarney and visiting well-known attractions such as Giant's Causeway, Blarney Castle and the Guinness Storehouse and Temple Bar.

"I was fascinated by the history, culture, landscapes, the people and their stories. As a writer I felt totally at home in a country that boasted a rich literary history,” she said.

"In 2017, five years after my first visit, I returned to the Emerald Isle and spent a further three and a half weeks in Galway on the west coast researching my first crime novel.

"I have travelled a lot, but Ireland is one place that has truly captured my heart and imagination. I am very much looking forward to sharing my passion for Ireland, and inspiring others to experience the true magic of this place that is so special to me.”

Kate Therkelsen will be sharing her travels across Ireland in a crime series which will be launched at Wednesday's Armchair Travel session. Contributed

Ms Therkelsen went overseas for the first time when she was 23 and said her wanderlust had been an important part in building her confidence while gaining valuable life experience.

"It brings you out of your comfort zone and helps you see and experience how other people live their daily lives, which I think helps us to be more compassionate and understanding,” she said.

"Travelling overseas can be a very daunting experience, especially on your own, but I feel that it is an experience every person should have, and if you can do it alone, even better.”

Councillor Pat Eastwood said the Armchair Travel series had gained popularity since it was launched in 2016, with a diverse range of community members getting involved to pass on some of their travel tips and fascinating stories of their adventures abroad with the rest of the community.

"The Armchair Travel series has seen people share their experiences in places like Nepal, India, England, Cambodia, Laos, China and Europe, even as unique and unusual as Transylvania,” Cr Eastwood said.

"These events not only provide local residents with a taste of adventure and entertainment, but also helpful information and advice on visiting different countries, their local customs and culture and what to expect upon reaching these destinations.”

Those with fascinating travel tales they believe will entertain the community can speak with staff at Yeppoon library and put their name down to participate in the popular series.

Ms Therkelsen's books The Wilted Rose and The New Neighbours will be available for purchase on the night.

Armchair Travel