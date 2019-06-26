How Isaac council plans to ensure 'fantastic lifestyle'

Works will continue on the Clermont Showgrounds and Saleyards.

MAYOR Anne Baker pushed the importance of the Isaac region's liveability as she announced the major elements of the council's budget.

Describing the 2019-2020 budget as "truly an Isaac budget”, she said it was fiscally responsible and prudent and took into account the cost of living in the community.

This year, Isaac Regional Council will invest $5.8 million in improvements to places and spaces in Isaac communities.

Of the total funding, $5 million will be allocated to community facilities, from pools to public halls and the remaining funding to parks and recreational areas.

"People come to the Isaac for an opportunity and discover reasons to stay, and one of those reasons is our commitment to maintaining active and attractive communities from coast to coalfields,” Cr Baker said.

"We continue to invest in those places and spaces to provide a venue for our communities to gather and enjoy the fantastic lifestyle we have to offer.”

Clermont Civic Centre, Glenden Recreational Centre, Historic Nebo Museum, Nebo Memorial Hall, the Dysart Civic Centre and Middlemount Community Hall will all benefit from improvement works this financial year, thanks to funding from the State Government's Works for Queensland program.

One of the region's major projects, stage one of the Clermont Showgrounds and Saleyards, will continue to be implemented with $650,000 from the Queensland Government's Jobs and Regional Growth Fund.

"The saleyards are integral to the region's thriving beef sector and the showgrounds are host to a wide array of wonderful community events, including the annual Clermont Show,” Cr Baker said.

Liveability investment at a glance

Division 1

$110,000 to rejuvenate Glenden's pool.

$60,000 to refurbish amenities at Theresa Creek Dam.

Division 2

$240,000 allocated to Dysart pool.

$20,000 on extending the irrigation system at Centenary Park.

Division 3

$138,000 to replace synthetic softfall in play area and water park at Greg Cruickshank Aquatic Centre

Division 4

Shade structure and softfall for play area at shopping precinct at Moranbah shopping precinct.

Division 5

Collaborate with traditional owners, Barada Barna people, to develop new wall art for the council administration building in Moranbah.

Division 6

$650,000 investment into Clermont Showgrounds and Saleyards

Demolition of old service station in Lime St, Clermont.

Division 7

$22,000 to install distance markings on walking tracks around Middlemount

Division 8